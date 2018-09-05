LARGE SCHOOL
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Clarion;2;0;2;0;74;20
Brockway;2;0;2;0;55;49
Ridgway;2;0;2;0;76;6
Brookville;1;1;1;1;94;88
Moniteau;1;1;1;1;28;47
Bradford;1;1;1;1;74;71
Karns City;1;1;1;1;66;49
Kane;0;2;0;2;19;48
Punxsutawney;0;2;0;2;28;82
St. Marys;0;2;0;2;2;56
SMALL SCHOOL-SOUTH
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Redbank Valley;1;0;2;0;72;26
Elk Co. Catholic;1;0;1;1;40;42
C-L;1;0;1;1;58;27
Keystone;0;1;1;1;40;65
Union-ACV;0;1;1;1;47;40
Curwensville;0;1;1;1;72;40
SMALL SCHOOL-NORTH
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Coudersport;1;0;2;0;99;6
Smethport;1;0;2;0;81;24
Otto-Eldred;1;0;1;1;42;37
Cameron Co.;0;1;0;2;6;129
Port Allegany;0;1;0;2;58;48
Sheffield;0;1;0;2;6;101
WEEK 1
Friday, Aug. 31
Large School
Brockway 28, Brookville 25
Clarion 34, Moniteau 14
Karns City 42, Punxsutawney 22
Bradford 14, St. Marys 2
Ridgway 34, Kane 6
Small School Crossover
Redbank Valley 31, Otto-Eldred 8
Smethport 27, C-L 18
Union/ACV 47, Sheffield 0
Keystone 42, Port Allegany 24
Coudersport 28, Elk Co. Catholic 6
Saturday, Sept. 1
Small School Crossover
Curwensville 58, Cameron County 6
WEEK 2
Friday, Sept. 7
Large School
Punxsutawney at Brookville
Brockway at St. Marys
Clarion at Karns City
Moniteau at Ridgway, at Johnsonburg
Small School South
C-L at Keystone
Elk Co. Catholic at Redbank Valley
Union/A-C Valley at Curwensville
Small School North
Cameron County at Otto-Eldred
Sheffield at Coudersport
Port Allegany at Smethport
Saturday, Sept. 8
Large School
Bradford at Kane
RICH'S PICKS
(Season: 17-5. Last week: 9-2. Misses: Brookville over Brockway, C-L over Smethport).
