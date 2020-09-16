D9 LEAGUE
SOUTHERN REGION-LARGE
;W;L;PF;PA
Brookville;1;0;42;28
Karns City;1;0;31;8
Central Clarion;1;0;42;6
DuBois;0;1;28;42
Punxsutawney;0;1;6;42
Moniteau;0;1;8;31
SOUTHERN REGION-SMALL
;W;L;PF;PA
Redbank Valley;1;0;44;0
Union/ACV;1;0;37;7
Keystone;1;0;86;0
Brockway;0;1;7;37
Sheffield;0;1;0;86
Curwensville;0;1;0;44
WEEK 1 SCHEDULE
Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
FRIDAY, Sept. 11
Southern Large School
Brookville 42, DuBois 28
Central Clarion 42, Punxsutawney 6
Karns City 31, Moniteau 8
Southern Small School
Union/ACV 37, Brockway 7
Redbank Valley 44, Curwensville 0
SATURDAY, Sept. 12
Southern Small School
Keystone 86, Sheffield 0
WEEK 2 SCHEDULE
THURSDAY, Sept. 17
IU9 Small School
Cameron County at Elk Co. Catholic
FRIDAY, Sept. 18
Southern Large School
Brookville at Clarion, at C-L
Moniteau at Punxsutawney
DuBois at Karns City
Southern Small School
Brockway at Redbank Valley
Union/ACV at Keystone
Sheffield at Curwensville
IU9 Large School
Bradford at St. Marys
Kane at Ridgway
IU9 Small School
Port Allegany at Coudersport
Smethport at Otto-Eldred
WEEK 3 SCHEDULE
FRIDAY, Sept. 25
Southern Large School
Karns City at Brookville, 7:30 p.m.
Punxsutawney at DuBois
Central Clarion at Moniteau
Southern Small School
Keystone at Brockway
Curwensville at Union/ACV
IU9 Large School
Ridgway at Bradford
St. Marys at Kane
IU9 Small School
Elk Co. Catholic at Smethport
Otto-Eldred at Port Allegany
Coudersport at Cameron County
SATURDAY, Sept. 26
Southern Small School
Redbank Valley at Sheffield, 1:30 p.m.
RICH'S PICKS
(6-0 last week)
Elk Co. Catholic over Cameron Co.
Central Clarion over Brookville
Moniteau over Punxsutawney
Karns City over DuBois
Redbank Valley over Brockway
Union/ACV over Keystone
Curwensville over Sheffield
St. Marys over Bradford
Ridgway over Kane
Coudersport over Port Allegany
Smethport over Otto-Eldred