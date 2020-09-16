D9 LEAGUE

SOUTHERN REGION-LARGE

;W;L;PF;PA

Brookville;1;0;42;28

Karns City;1;0;31;8

Central Clarion;1;0;42;6

DuBois;0;1;28;42

Punxsutawney;0;1;6;42

Moniteau;0;1;8;31

SOUTHERN REGION-SMALL

;W;L;PF;PA

Redbank Valley;1;0;44;0

Union/ACV;1;0;37;7

Keystone;1;0;86;0

Brockway;0;1;7;37

Sheffield;0;1;0;86

Curwensville;0;1;0;44

WEEK 1 SCHEDULE

Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

FRIDAY, Sept. 11

Southern Large School

Brookville 42, DuBois 28

Central Clarion 42, Punxsutawney 6

Karns City 31, Moniteau 8

Southern Small School

Union/ACV 37, Brockway 7

Redbank Valley 44, Curwensville 0

SATURDAY, Sept. 12

Southern Small School

Keystone 86, Sheffield 0

WEEK 2 SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, Sept. 17

IU9 Small School

Cameron County at Elk Co. Catholic

FRIDAY, Sept. 18

Southern Large School

Brookville at Clarion, at C-L

Moniteau at Punxsutawney

DuBois at Karns City

Southern Small School

Brockway at Redbank Valley

Union/ACV at Keystone

Sheffield at Curwensville

IU9 Large School

Bradford at St. Marys

Kane at Ridgway

IU9 Small School

Port Allegany at Coudersport

Smethport at Otto-Eldred

WEEK 3 SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, Sept. 25

Southern Large School

Karns City at Brookville, 7:30 p.m.

Punxsutawney at DuBois

Central Clarion at Moniteau

Southern Small School

Keystone at Brockway

Curwensville at Union/ACV

IU9 Large School

Ridgway at Bradford

St. Marys at Kane

IU9 Small School

Elk Co. Catholic at Smethport

Otto-Eldred at Port Allegany

Coudersport  at Cameron County

SATURDAY, Sept. 26

Southern Small School

Redbank Valley at Sheffield, 1:30 p.m.

RICH'S PICKS

(6-0 last week)

Elk Co. Catholic over Cameron Co.

Central Clarion over Brookville

Moniteau over Punxsutawney

Karns City over DuBois

Redbank Valley over Brockway

Union/ACV over Keystone

Curwensville over Sheffield

St. Marys over Bradford

Ridgway over Kane

Coudersport over Port Allegany

Smethport over Otto-Eldred

