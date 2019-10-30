LARGE SCHOOL

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Ridgway;8;1;9;1;402;90

Clarion;8;1;9;1;455;145

Brookville;7;2;8;2;313;181

Karns City;6;3;7;3;335;185

St. Marys;5;4;6;4;385;291

Kane;5;4;5;4;266;198

Moniteau;3;6;3;7;156;292

Brockway;2;7;3;7;207;326

Bradford;1;8;1;8;97;407

Punxsutawney;0;9;0;10;135;519

SMALL SCHOOL-SOUTH

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Keystone;3;1;9;1;398;150

Redbank Valley;3;1;8;2;321;158

Union-ACV;3;1;7;3;258;185

Elk Co. Catholic;1;3;5;4;226;137

Curwensville;0;4;1;8;64;245

SMALL SCHOOL-NORTH

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Coudersport;4;0;9;0;425;26

Smethport;4;1;5;4;192;177

Sheffield;2;3;2;7;145;310

Port Allegany;2;3;2;6;76;224

Otto-Eldred;2;3;3;7;302;332

Cameron Co.;0;4;0;9;51;327

WEEK 9 SCORES

Non-Conference

DuBois 35, Brookville 25

Redbank Valley 54, Punxsutawney 14

Ridgway 50, Union/ACV 12

Brockway 35, Curwensville 15

Keystone 45, Moniteau 10

Clarion 62, James Buchanan 0

Karns City 35, Titusville 13

St. Marys 62, Franklin 28

Cowanesque Valley 56, Otto-Eldred 54

Small School-North

Coudersport 44, Cameron County 0

Small School-Crossover

Elk Co. Catholic 18, Smethport 0

PLAYOFFS

Seed and record listed

CLASS 1A

PRELIMINARY ROUND

FRIDAY, Nov. 1

Smethport (5)(5-4) at Elk Co. Catholic (4)(5-4)

SEMIFINALS

Nov. 7 or 8

Redbank Valley (2)(8-2) vs. Union/A-C Valley (3)(7-3), neutral field TBA

Coudersport (1)(9-0) vs. Smethport/ECC winner, neutral field TBA

FINALS

Nov. 14-15

Semifinal winners, TBA

Local Sports Coverage

CLASS 2A

PRELIMINARY ROUND

FRIDAY, Nov. 1

Kane (6)(5-4) at Brookville (3)(8-2), 7 p.m.

Karns City (5)(7-3) at Keystone (4)(9-1), 7 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Nov. 8 or 9

Clarion (2)(9-1) vs. Kane/Brookville winner, neutral field TBA

Ridgway (1)(9-1) vs. Karns City/Keystone winner, neutral field TBA

FINAL

Nov. 15 or 16

Semifinal winners, TBA

CLASS 3A

District 5-8-9 Sub-Regional

SEMIFINALS

FRIDAY, Nov. 1

Somerset (4)(3-7) at Bedford (1)(8-2), 7 p.m.

St. Marys (3)(6-4) at Westinghouse (2)(7-3), field TBA

FINALS

Nov. 8 or 9

Semifinal winners, TBA

CLASS 4A

District 6-9 Sub-Regional

SEMIFINAL

FRIDAY, Nov. 1

Juniata (4-6)(3) at Clearfield (2)(8-2), 7 p.m.

FINAL

Nov. 8 or 9

Bellefonte (1)(8-2) vs. Juniata/Clearfield winner TBA

Recommended for you

Tags