LARGE SCHOOL
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Ridgway;8;1;9;1;402;90
Clarion;8;1;9;1;455;145
Brookville;7;2;8;2;313;181
Karns City;6;3;7;3;335;185
St. Marys;5;4;6;4;385;291
Kane;5;4;5;4;266;198
Moniteau;3;6;3;7;156;292
Brockway;2;7;3;7;207;326
Bradford;1;8;1;8;97;407
Punxsutawney;0;9;0;10;135;519
SMALL SCHOOL-SOUTH
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Keystone;3;1;9;1;398;150
Redbank Valley;3;1;8;2;321;158
Union-ACV;3;1;7;3;258;185
Elk Co. Catholic;1;3;5;4;226;137
Curwensville;0;4;1;8;64;245
SMALL SCHOOL-NORTH
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Coudersport;4;0;9;0;425;26
Smethport;4;1;5;4;192;177
Sheffield;2;3;2;7;145;310
Port Allegany;2;3;2;6;76;224
Otto-Eldred;2;3;3;7;302;332
Cameron Co.;0;4;0;9;51;327
WEEK 9 SCORES
Non-Conference
DuBois 35, Brookville 25
Redbank Valley 54, Punxsutawney 14
Ridgway 50, Union/ACV 12
Brockway 35, Curwensville 15
Keystone 45, Moniteau 10
Clarion 62, James Buchanan 0
Karns City 35, Titusville 13
St. Marys 62, Franklin 28
Cowanesque Valley 56, Otto-Eldred 54
Small School-North
Coudersport 44, Cameron County 0
Small School-Crossover
Elk Co. Catholic 18, Smethport 0
PLAYOFFS
Seed and record listed
CLASS 1A
PRELIMINARY ROUND
FRIDAY, Nov. 1
Smethport (5)(5-4) at Elk Co. Catholic (4)(5-4)
SEMIFINALS
Nov. 7 or 8
Redbank Valley (2)(8-2) vs. Union/A-C Valley (3)(7-3), neutral field TBA
Coudersport (1)(9-0) vs. Smethport/ECC winner, neutral field TBA
FINALS
Nov. 14-15
Semifinal winners, TBA
CLASS 2A
PRELIMINARY ROUND
FRIDAY, Nov. 1
Kane (6)(5-4) at Brookville (3)(8-2), 7 p.m.
Karns City (5)(7-3) at Keystone (4)(9-1), 7 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
Nov. 8 or 9
Clarion (2)(9-1) vs. Kane/Brookville winner, neutral field TBA
Ridgway (1)(9-1) vs. Karns City/Keystone winner, neutral field TBA
FINAL
Nov. 15 or 16
Semifinal winners, TBA
CLASS 3A
District 5-8-9 Sub-Regional
SEMIFINALS
FRIDAY, Nov. 1
Somerset (4)(3-7) at Bedford (1)(8-2), 7 p.m.
St. Marys (3)(6-4) at Westinghouse (2)(7-3), field TBA
FINALS
Nov. 8 or 9
Semifinal winners, TBA
CLASS 4A
District 6-9 Sub-Regional
SEMIFINAL
FRIDAY, Nov. 1
Juniata (4-6)(3) at Clearfield (2)(8-2), 7 p.m.
FINAL
Nov. 8 or 9
Bellefonte (1)(8-2) vs. Juniata/Clearfield winner TBA