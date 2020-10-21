D9 LEAGUE

SOUTHERN REGION-LARGE

;W;L;PF;PA

Brookville;6;0;266;99

Central Clarion;5;1;265;127

Karns City;4;2;200;109

Moniteau;1;5;73;181

DuBois;2;4;105;163

Punxsutawney;0;6;34;234

SOUTHERN REGION-SMALL

;W;L;PF;PA

Redbank Valley;4;0;101;14

Union/ACV;5;1;164;45

Keystone;3;2;147;56

Brockway;2;4;72;154

Sheffield;0;1;0;86

Curwensville;0;4;30;134

IU9 LARGE SCHOOL

;W;L;PF;PA

St. Marys;5;0;220;75

Ridgway;3;2;118;118

Kane;2;3;126;120

Bradford;0;5;69;220

IU9 SMALL SCHOOL

;W;L;PF;PA

Smethport;5;0;208;18

Coudersport;4;1;187;54

Elk Co. Catholic;3;2;152;140

Otto-Eldred;1;3;88;168

Port Allegany;1;4;80;177

Cameron Co;0;4;14;163

WEEK 6 SCORES

FRIDAY, Oct. 16

Southern Region Large

Brookville 35, DuBois 13

Karns City 24, Moniteau 0

Central Clarion 49, Punxsutawney 0

IU9 Large School

Kane 27, Bradford 14

St. Marys 35, Ridgway 21

Southern Region Small

Redbank Valley at Curwensville, canceled

Union/ACV 40, Brockway 7

IU9 Small School

Smethport 14, Coudersport 0

Elk Co. Catholic 34, Otto-Eldred 28

Port Allegany 40, Cameron Co. 8

SATURDAY, Oct. 17

Non-Conference

Keystone at Conemaugh Valley, canceled

THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE

PLAYOFFS

FRIDAY, Oct. 23

CLASS 1A

Union/A-C Valley (5-1) at Smethport (5-0), 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Ridgway (3-2) at Brookville (6-0), 7 p.m.

Karns City (4-2) at Central Clarion (5-1), at Clarion U., 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, Oct. 24

CLASS 1A

Coudersport (4-1) at Redbank Valley (4-0), 4 p.m.

CLASS 3A

St. Marys (5-0) vs. Clearfield (3-1), at Brockway, 1 p.m.

REGULAR SEASON

FRIDAY, Oct. 23

Punxsutawney at Moniteau

DuBois at Brockway

Bucktail at Curwensville

Bradford at Port Allegany

Otto-Eldred at Kane

Elk Co. Catholic at Cameron Co.

RICH'S PICKS

(8-1 last week, 51-5 overall)

Brookville over Ridgway

Central Clarion over Karns City

Union/ACV over Smethport

Coudersport over Redbank Valley

St. Marys over Clearfield

Moniteau over Punxsutawney

DuBois over Brockway

Curwensville over Bucktail

Bradford over Port Allegany

Kane over Otto-Eldred

Elk Co. Catholic over Cameron Co.

