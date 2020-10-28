D9 LEAGUE
SOUTHERN REGION-LARGE
;W;L;PF;PA
Brookville;7;0;315;114
Central Clarion;5;2;274;161
Karns City;5;2;234;118
DuBois;3;4;154;163
Moniteau;2;5;100;195
Punxsutawney;0;7;48;261
SOUTHERN REGION-SMALL
;W;L;PF;PA
Redbank Valley;5;0;129;26
Union/ACV;5;2;174;57
Keystone;3;2;147;56
Brockway;2;5;72;203
Sheffield;0;1;0;86
Curwensville;1;4;66;134
IU9 LARGE SCHOOL
;W;L;PF;PA
St. Marys;5;1;250;116
Ridgway;3;3;133;167
Kane;2;4;160;161
Bradford;0;6;75;250
IU9 SMALL SCHOOL
;W;L;PF;PA
Smethport;6;0;220;28
Coudersport;4;2;199;82
Elk Co. Catholic;4;2;194;154
Otto-Eldred;2;3;129;202
Port Allegany;2;4;110;183
Cameron Co;0;5;28;205
LAST WEEK'S SCORES
PLAYOFFS
FRIDAY, Oct. 23
CLASS 1A
Smethport 12, Union/A-C Valley 10
CLASS 2A
Brookville 49, Ridgway 15
Karns City 34, Central Clarion Co. 9
SATURDAY, Oct. 24
CLASS 1A
Redbank Valley 28, Coudersport 12
CLASS 3A
Clearfield 41, St. Marys 30
REGULAR SEASON
FRIDAY, Oct. 23
Moniteau 27, Punxsutawney 14
DuBois 49, Brockway 0
Curwensville 36, Bucktail 0
Port Allegany 30, Bradford 6
Otto-Eldred 41, Kane 34
Elk Co. Catholic 42, Cameron Co. 14
THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE
FRIDAY, Oct. 30
PLAYOFFS
Class 2A Championship
Brookville (7-0) vs. Karns City (5-2), at Brockway, 7 p.m.
Class 3A Sub-Regional
Championship
Bedford (D5, 7-0) at Clearfield (D9, 4-1), 7 p.m.
REGULAR SEASON
FRIDAY, Oct. 30
DuBois at Punxsutawney
Bradford at Otto-Eldred
Cameron County at Port Allegany
Moniteau at Warren
Curwensville at West Branch
SATURDAY, Oct. 31
D9 Class 1A Championship
Redbank Valley (5-0) vs. Smethport (6-0), at Brockway, 1 p.m.
RICH'S PICKS
(6-5 last week, 57-10 overall)
Brookville over Karns City
Clearfield over Bedford
Redbank Valley over Smethport
DuBois over Punxsutawney
Otto-Eldred over Bradford
Port Allegany over Cameron Co.
West Branch over Curwensville
Warren over Moniteau