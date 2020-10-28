D9 LEAGUE

SOUTHERN REGION-LARGE

;W;L;PF;PA

Brookville;7;0;315;114

Central Clarion;5;2;274;161

Karns City;5;2;234;118

DuBois;3;4;154;163

Moniteau;2;5;100;195

Punxsutawney;0;7;48;261

SOUTHERN REGION-SMALL

;W;L;PF;PA

Redbank Valley;5;0;129;26

Union/ACV;5;2;174;57

Keystone;3;2;147;56

Brockway;2;5;72;203

Sheffield;0;1;0;86

Curwensville;1;4;66;134

IU9 LARGE SCHOOL

;W;L;PF;PA

St. Marys;5;1;250;116

Ridgway;3;3;133;167

Kane;2;4;160;161

Bradford;0;6;75;250

IU9 SMALL SCHOOL

;W;L;PF;PA

Smethport;6;0;220;28

Coudersport;4;2;199;82

Elk Co. Catholic;4;2;194;154

Otto-Eldred;2;3;129;202

Port Allegany;2;4;110;183

Cameron Co;0;5;28;205

LAST WEEK'S SCORES

PLAYOFFS

FRIDAY, Oct. 23

CLASS 1A

Smethport 12, Union/A-C Valley 10

CLASS 2A

Brookville 49, Ridgway 15

Karns City 34, Central Clarion Co. 9

SATURDAY, Oct. 24

CLASS 1A

Redbank Valley 28, Coudersport 12

CLASS 3A

Clearfield 41, St. Marys 30 

REGULAR SEASON

FRIDAY, Oct. 23

Moniteau 27, Punxsutawney 14

DuBois 49, Brockway 0

Curwensville 36, Bucktail 0

Port Allegany 30, Bradford 6

Otto-Eldred 41, Kane 34

Elk Co. Catholic 42, Cameron Co. 14

THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, Oct. 30

PLAYOFFS

Class 2A Championship

Brookville (7-0) vs. Karns City (5-2), at Brockway, 7 p.m.

Class 3A Sub-Regional

Championship

Bedford (D5, 7-0) at Clearfield (D9, 4-1), 7 p.m.

REGULAR SEASON

FRIDAY, Oct. 30

DuBois at Punxsutawney

Bradford at Otto-Eldred

Cameron County at Port Allegany

Moniteau at Warren

Curwensville at West Branch

SATURDAY, Oct. 31

D9 Class 1A Championship

Redbank Valley (5-0) vs. Smethport (6-0), at Brockway, 1 p.m.

RICH'S PICKS

(6-5 last week, 57-10 overall)

Brookville over Karns City

Clearfield over Bedford

Redbank Valley over Smethport

DuBois over Punxsutawney

Otto-Eldred over Bradford

Port Allegany over Cameron Co.

West Branch over Curwensville

Warren over Moniteau

