LARGE SCHOOL
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Clarion;4;0;4;0;123;42
Brockway;4;0;4;0;117;62
Ridgway;4;0;4;0;140;27
Bradford;2;2;2;2;124;113
Moniteau;2;2;2;2;62;97
Punxsutawney;2;2;2;2;75;124
Brookville;1;3;1;3;130;139
Karns City;1;3;1;3;87;90
Kane;0;4;0;4;39;119
St. Marys;0;4;0;4;30;114
SMALL SCHOOL-SOUTH
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Redbank Valley;2;0;4;0;145;46
C-L;2;0;3;1;142;55
Elk Co. Catholic;1;1;2;2;122;66
Curwensville;1;1;2;2;93;73
Keystone;0;2;2;2;92;115
Union-ACV;0;2;1;3;85;101
SMALL SCHOOL-NORTH
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Smethport;2;0;4;0;141;31
Coudersport;2;0;3;1;182;46
Otto-Eldred;2;0;3;1;144;62
Cameron Co.;0;2;0;4;6;230
Port Allegany;0;2;0;4;58;148
Sheffield;0;2;0;4;12;211
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
WEEK 3
Friday, Sept. 14
Large School
Clarion 28, Brookville 15
Ridgway 28, Bradford 7
Punxsutawney 24, St. Marys 21
Moniteau 20, Karns City 14
Brockway 28, Kane 6
Small School Crossover
Clarion-Limestone 34, Coudersport 22
Elk County Catholic 60, Port Allegany 0
Otto-Eldred 47, Union/A-C Valley 25
Smethport 20, Curwensville 7
Keystone 46, Cameron Co. 0
Saturday, Sept. 15
Small School Crossover
Redbank Valley 49 Sheffield 0
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
WEEK 4
Friday, Sept. 21
Large School
Karns City at Brookville
Bradford at Moniteau
Punxsutawney at Kane
Clarion at St. Marys
Ridgway at Brockway
Small School South
C-L at Redbank Valley
Elk Co. Catholic at Union/ACV
Curwensville at Keystone
Small School North
Otto-Eldred at Smethport
Sheffield at Cameron County
Coudersport at Port Allegany
WEEK 5
Friday, Sept. 28
Large School
Moniteau at Brookville
Brockway at Bradford
St. Marys at Karns City
Kane at Clarion
Punxsutawney at Ridgway
Small School Crossover
C-L at Otto-Eldred
Redbank Valley at Smethport
Curwensville at Coudersport
Cameron County at Elk Co. Catholic
Port Allegany at Union/ACV
Saturday, Sept. 29
Keystone at Sheffield
RICH'S PICKS
Karns City over Brookville
Bradford over Moniteau
Punxsy over Kane
Clarion over St. Marys
Ridgway over Brockway
C-L over Redbank Valley
Elk Co. Catholic over Union/ACV
Keystone over Curwensville
Smethport over Otto-Eldred
Cameron County over Sheffield
Coudersport over Port Allegany
(Season: 36-8. Last week: 9-2. Miss: Coudersport over C-L, Moniteau over Karns City).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.