LARGE SCHOOL

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Clarion;4;0;4;0;123;42

Brockway;4;0;4;0;117;62

Ridgway;4;0;4;0;140;27

Bradford;2;2;2;2;124;113

Moniteau;2;2;2;2;62;97

Punxsutawney;2;2;2;2;75;124

Brookville;1;3;1;3;130;139

Karns City;1;3;1;3;87;90

Kane;0;4;0;4;39;119

St. Marys;0;4;0;4;30;114

SMALL SCHOOL-SOUTH

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Redbank Valley;2;0;4;0;145;46

C-L;2;0;3;1;142;55

Elk Co. Catholic;1;1;2;2;122;66

Curwensville;1;1;2;2;93;73

Keystone;0;2;2;2;92;115

Union-ACV;0;2;1;3;85;101

SMALL SCHOOL-NORTH

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Smethport;2;0;4;0;141;31

Coudersport;2;0;3;1;182;46

Otto-Eldred;2;0;3;1;144;62

Cameron Co.;0;2;0;4;6;230

Port Allegany;0;2;0;4;58;148

Sheffield;0;2;0;4;12;211

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

WEEK 3

Friday, Sept. 14

Large School

Clarion 28, Brookville 15

Ridgway 28, Bradford 7

Punxsutawney 24, St. Marys 21

Moniteau 20, Karns City 14

Brockway 28, Kane 6

Small School Crossover

Clarion-Limestone 34, Coudersport 22

Elk County Catholic 60, Port Allegany 0

Otto-Eldred 47, Union/A-C Valley 25

Smethport 20, Curwensville 7

Keystone 46, Cameron Co. 0

Saturday, Sept. 15

Small School Crossover

Redbank Valley 49 Sheffield 0

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

WEEK 4

Friday, Sept. 21

Large School

Karns City at Brookville

Bradford at Moniteau

Punxsutawney at Kane

Clarion at St. Marys

Ridgway at Brockway

Small School South

C-L at Redbank Valley

Elk Co. Catholic at Union/ACV

Curwensville at Keystone

Small School North

Otto-Eldred at Smethport

Sheffield at Cameron County

Coudersport at Port Allegany

WEEK 5

Friday, Sept. 28

Large School

Moniteau at Brookville

Brockway at Bradford

St. Marys at Karns City

Kane at Clarion

Punxsutawney at Ridgway

Small School Crossover

C-L at Otto-Eldred

Redbank Valley at Smethport

Curwensville at Coudersport

Cameron County at Elk Co. Catholic

Port Allegany at Union/ACV

Saturday, Sept. 29

Keystone at Sheffield

RICH'S PICKS

Karns City over Brookville

Bradford over Moniteau

Punxsy over Kane

Clarion over St. Marys

Ridgway over Brockway

C-L over Redbank Valley

Elk Co. Catholic over Union/ACV

Keystone over Curwensville

Smethport over Otto-Eldred

Cameron County over Sheffield

Coudersport over Port Allegany

(Season: 36-8. Last week: 9-2. Miss: Coudersport over C-L, Moniteau over Karns City).

