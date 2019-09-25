LARGE SCHOOL

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Clarion;5;0;5;0;232;54

Kane;5;0;5;0;194;46

Brookville;4;1;4;1;168;84

Ridgway;4;1;4;1;202;45

Karns City;3;2;3;2;168;111

St. Marys;3;2;3;2;184;134

Moniteau;1;4;1;4;68;151

Brockway;0;5;0;5;51;201

Bradford;0;5;0;5;6;227

Punxsutawney;0;5;0;5;40;252

SMALL SCHOOL-SOUTH

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Redbank Valley;2;0;5;0;200;60

Union-ACV;2;0;4;1;120;77

Keystone;1;1;4;1;156;61

Elk Co. Catholic;1;2;2;3;69;79

Curwensville;0;3;1;4;27;89

SMALL SCHOOL-NORTH

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Smethport;3;0;4;0;129;37

Coudersport;2;0;4;0;166;14

Port Allegany;1;2;1;4;42;158

Otto-Eldred;1;2;1;4;110;129

Sheffield;1;2;1;4;79;208

Cameron Co.;0;2;0;4;32;138

WEEK 4 SCORES

FRIDAY, Sept. 20

Large School

Brookville 42, Karns City 41, 2 OT

Clarion 49, St. Marys 14, stopped 8:44, 4th quarter

Moniteau 28, Bradford 0

Kane 35, Punxsutawney 0

Ridgway 42, Brockway 7

Small School-South

Union/ACV 36, Elk Co. Catholic 7

Keystone 14, Curwensville 7

Small School-North

Smethport 36, Otto-Eldred 22

Coudersport 55, Port Allegany 0

Non-Conference

Redbank Valley 41, Iroquois 6

SATURDAY, Sept. 21

Small School-North

Sheffield, 31, Cameron County 20

WEEK 5 SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, Sept. 27

Large School

Brookville Moniteau

Clarion at Kane

Ridgway at Punxsutawney

Karns City at St. Marys

Bradford at Brockway

Small School-Crossover

Smethport at Redbank Valley

Sheffield at Keystone

Elk Co. Catholic at Cameron County

Coudersport at Cameron County

Non-Conference

Otto-Eldred at Bucktail

SATURDAY, Sept. 28

Small School-Crossover

Union/ACV at Port Allegany

