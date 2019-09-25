LARGE SCHOOL
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Clarion;5;0;5;0;232;54
Kane;5;0;5;0;194;46
Brookville;4;1;4;1;168;84
Ridgway;4;1;4;1;202;45
Karns City;3;2;3;2;168;111
St. Marys;3;2;3;2;184;134
Moniteau;1;4;1;4;68;151
Brockway;0;5;0;5;51;201
Bradford;0;5;0;5;6;227
Punxsutawney;0;5;0;5;40;252
SMALL SCHOOL-SOUTH
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Redbank Valley;2;0;5;0;200;60
Union-ACV;2;0;4;1;120;77
Keystone;1;1;4;1;156;61
Elk Co. Catholic;1;2;2;3;69;79
Curwensville;0;3;1;4;27;89
SMALL SCHOOL-NORTH
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Smethport;3;0;4;0;129;37
Coudersport;2;0;4;0;166;14
Port Allegany;1;2;1;4;42;158
Otto-Eldred;1;2;1;4;110;129
Sheffield;1;2;1;4;79;208
Cameron Co.;0;2;0;4;32;138
WEEK 4 SCORES
FRIDAY, Sept. 20
Large School
Brookville 42, Karns City 41, 2 OT
Clarion 49, St. Marys 14, stopped 8:44, 4th quarter
Moniteau 28, Bradford 0
Kane 35, Punxsutawney 0
Ridgway 42, Brockway 7
Small School-South
Union/ACV 36, Elk Co. Catholic 7
Keystone 14, Curwensville 7
Small School-North
Smethport 36, Otto-Eldred 22
Coudersport 55, Port Allegany 0
Non-Conference
Redbank Valley 41, Iroquois 6
SATURDAY, Sept. 21
Small School-North
Sheffield, 31, Cameron County 20
WEEK 5 SCHEDULE
FRIDAY, Sept. 27
Large School
Brookville Moniteau
Clarion at Kane
Ridgway at Punxsutawney
Karns City at St. Marys
Bradford at Brockway
Small School-Crossover
Smethport at Redbank Valley
Sheffield at Keystone
Elk Co. Catholic at Cameron County
Coudersport at Cameron County
Non-Conference
Otto-Eldred at Bucktail
SATURDAY, Sept. 28
Small School-Crossover
Union/ACV at Port Allegany