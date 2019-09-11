LARGE SCHOOL

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Clarion;3;0;3;0;154;28

Brookville;3;0;3;0;115;14

Kane;3;0;3;0;118;46

Karns City;2;1;2;1;106;63

Ridgway;2;1;2;1;105;38

Local Sports Coverage

St. Marys;2;1;2;1;110;64

Brockway;0;3;0;3;44;118

Bradford;0;3;0;3;6;144

Moniteau;0;3;0;3;34;130

Punxsutawney;0;3;0;3;19;157

SMALL SCHOOL-SOUTH

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Redbank Valley;2;0;3;0;98;26

Union-ACV;1;0;2;1;52;44

Elk Co. Catholic;1;1;1;2;27;36

Keystone;0;1;2;1;93;42

Curwensville;0;2;1;2;20;49

SMALL SCHOOL-NORTH

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Smethport;2;0;2;0;67;15

Coudersport;1;0;3;0;111;14

Port Allegany;1;1;1;2;35;68

Otto-Eldred;1;1;1;2;62;61

Cameron Co.;0;1;0;2;0;58

Sheffield;0;2;0;3;20;127

WEEK 2 SCORES

THURSDAY, Sept. 5

Large School 

Brookville 38, Punxsutawney 6

FRIDAY, Sept. 6

Large School

Clarion 42, Karns City 14

Kane 47, Bradford 6

Ridgway 42, Moniteau 7

St. Marys 49, Brockway 22

Small School-South

Redbank Valley 22, Elk Co. Catholic 6

Union/ACV 24, Curwensville 0

Small School-North

Smethport 27, Port Allegany 15

Otto-Eldred 38, Cameron County 0

Non-Conference

Keystone 56, Cambridge Springs 7

SATURDAY, Sept. 7

Small School-North

Coudersport 67, Sheffield 6

WEEK 3

FRIDAY, Sept. 13

Large School

Clarion at Brookville

Brockway at Kane

Moniteau at Karns City

Punxsutawney at St. Marys

Bradford at Ridgway

Small School-Crossover

Sheffield at Redbank Valley

Otto-Eldred at Union/ACV

Cameron County at Keystone

Curwensville at Smethport

Elk Co. Catholic at Port Allegany

Coudersport bye

