LARGE SCHOOL

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Clarion;4;0;4;0;183;40

Kane;4;0;4;0;159;46

Brookville;3;1;3;1;127;43

Karns City;3;1;3;1;127;69

Ridgway;3;1;3;1;160;38

Local Sports Coverage

St. Marys;3;1;3;1;170;85

Brockway;0;4;0;4;44;159

Bradford;0;4;0;4;6;199

Moniteau;0;4;0;4;40;151

Punxsutawney;0;4;0;4;40;217

SMALL SCHOOL-SOUTH

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Redbank Valley;2;0;4;0;159;54

Union-ACV;1;0;3;1;84;70

Elk Co. Catholic;1;1;2;2;62;43

Keystone;0;1;3;1;142;54

Curwensville;0;2;1;3;20;75

SMALL SCHOOL-NORTH

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Smethport;2;0;3;0;93;15

Coudersport;1;0;3;0;111;14

Port Allegany;1;1;1;3;42;103

Otto-Eldred;1;1;1;3;88;93

Cameron Co.;0;1;0;3;12;107

Sheffield;0;2;0;4;48;188

WEEK 3 SCORES

FRIDAY, Sept. 13

Large School

Clarion 29, Brookville 12

Kane 41, Brockway 0

Karns City 21, Moniteau 6

St. Marys 60, Punxsutawney 21

Ridgway 55, Bradford 0

Small School-Crossover

Redbank Valley 61, Sheffield 28

Union/ACV 32, Otto-Eldred 26

Keystone 49, Cameron County 12

Smethport 26, Curwensville 0

Elk Co. Catholic 35, Port Allegany 7

Coudersport bye

WEEK 4 SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, Sept. 20

Large School

Brookville at Karns City

St. Marys at Clarion

Moniteau at Bradford

Kane at Punxsutawney

Brockway at Ridgway

Small School-South

Union/ACV at Elk Co. Catholic

Keystone at Curwensville

Small School-North

Smethport at Otto-Eldred

Port Allegany at Coudersport

Non-Conference

Redbank Valley at Iroquois

SATURDAY, Sept. 21

Small School-North

Cameron County at Sheffield

Recommended for you

Tags