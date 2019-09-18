LARGE SCHOOL
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Clarion;4;0;4;0;183;40
Kane;4;0;4;0;159;46
Brookville;3;1;3;1;127;43
Karns City;3;1;3;1;127;69
Ridgway;3;1;3;1;160;38
St. Marys;3;1;3;1;170;85
Brockway;0;4;0;4;44;159
Bradford;0;4;0;4;6;199
Moniteau;0;4;0;4;40;151
Punxsutawney;0;4;0;4;40;217
SMALL SCHOOL-SOUTH
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Redbank Valley;2;0;4;0;159;54
Union-ACV;1;0;3;1;84;70
Elk Co. Catholic;1;1;2;2;62;43
Keystone;0;1;3;1;142;54
Curwensville;0;2;1;3;20;75
SMALL SCHOOL-NORTH
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Smethport;2;0;3;0;93;15
Coudersport;1;0;3;0;111;14
Port Allegany;1;1;1;3;42;103
Otto-Eldred;1;1;1;3;88;93
Cameron Co.;0;1;0;3;12;107
Sheffield;0;2;0;4;48;188
WEEK 3 SCORES
FRIDAY, Sept. 13
Large School
Clarion 29, Brookville 12
Kane 41, Brockway 0
Karns City 21, Moniteau 6
St. Marys 60, Punxsutawney 21
Ridgway 55, Bradford 0
Small School-Crossover
Redbank Valley 61, Sheffield 28
Union/ACV 32, Otto-Eldred 26
Keystone 49, Cameron County 12
Smethport 26, Curwensville 0
Elk Co. Catholic 35, Port Allegany 7
Coudersport bye
WEEK 4 SCHEDULE
FRIDAY, Sept. 20
Large School
Brookville at Karns City
St. Marys at Clarion
Moniteau at Bradford
Kane at Punxsutawney
Brockway at Ridgway
Small School-South
Union/ACV at Elk Co. Catholic
Keystone at Curwensville
Small School-North
Smethport at Otto-Eldred
Port Allegany at Coudersport
Non-Conference
Redbank Valley at Iroquois
SATURDAY, Sept. 21
Small School-North
Cameron County at Sheffield