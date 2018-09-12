LARGE SCHOOL
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Clarion;3;0;3;0;95;27
Brockway;3;0;3;0;89;56
Ridgway;3;0;3;0;112;20
Bradford;2;1;2;1;117;85
Brookville;1;2;1;2;115;111
Moniteau;1;2;1;2;42;83
Karns City;1;2;1;2;73;70
Punxsutawney;1;2;1;2;51;103
Kane;0;3;0;3;33;91
St. Marys;0;3;0;3;9;90
SMALL SCHOOL-SOUTH
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Redbank Valley;2;0;3;0;96;46
C-L;2;0;2;1;108;33
Elk Co. Catholic;1;1;1;2;62;66
Curwensville;1;1;2;1;86;53
Keystone;0;2;1;2;46;115
Union-ACV;0;2;1;2;60;54
SMALL SCHOOL-NORTH
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Coudersport;2;0;3;0;160;12
Smethport;2;0;3;0;121;24
Otto-Eldred;2;0;2;1;97;37
Cameron Co.;0;2;0;3;6;184
Port Allegany;0;2;0;3;58;88
Sheffield;0;2;0;3;12;162
WEEK 2
Friday, Sept. 7
Large School
Punxsutawney 23, Brookville 21
Brockway 34, St. Marys 7
Clarion 21, Karns City 7
Ridgway 36, Moniteau 14
Small School South
C-L 50, Keystone 6
Redbank Valley 24, Elk Co. Catholic 20
Curwensville 14, Union/ACV 13
Small School North
Otto-Eldred 55, Cameron Co. 0
Coudersport 61, Sheffield 6
Smethport 40, Port Allegany 0
Saturday, Sept. 8
Large School
Bradford 43, Kane 14
Week 3
Friday, Sept. 14
Large School
Brookville at Clarion
Ridgway at Bradford
Karns City at Moniteau
St. Marys at Punxsutawney
Kane at Brockway
Small School Crossover
Coudersport at C-L
Union/ACV at Otto-Eldred
Port Allegany at Elk Co. Catholic
Smethport at Curwensville
Keystone at Cameron County
Saturday, Sept. 15
Small School Crossover
Redbank Valley at Sheffield, 1:30 p.m.
RICH'S PICKS
Clarion over Brookville
Ridgway over Bradford
Karns City over Moniteau
Punxsutawney over St. Marys
Brockway over Kane
Coudersport over C-L
Otto-Eldred over Union/ACV
Elk Co. Catholic over Port Allegany
Smethport over Curwensville
Keystone over Cameron County
Redbank Valley over Sheffield
(Season: 27-6. Last week: 10-1. Miss: Brookville over Punxsutawney).
