LARGE SCHOOL

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Ridgway;1;0;0;1;42;6

Clarion;1;0;1;0;70;6

Brookville;1;0;1;0;51;0

Karns City;1;0;1;0;43;14

Kane;1;0;1;0;46;19

Brockway;0;1;0;1;14;43

Bradford;0;1;0;1;0;51

Moniteau;0;1;0;1;19;46

Punxsutawney;0;1;0;1;6;70

St. Marys;0;1;0;1;6;42

SMALL SCHOOL-SOUTH

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Elk Co. Catholic;1;0;1;0;21;0

Redbank Valley;1;0;1;0;29;8

Union-ACV;0;0;0;1;8;30

Curwensville;0;1;0;1;0;21

Keystone;0;1;0;1;8;29

SMALL SCHOOL-NORTH

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Smethport;1;0;1;0;40;0

Port Allegany;1;0;1;0;14;12

Coudersport;0;0;1;0;30;8

Cameron Co.;0;0;0;0;0;0

Otto-Eldred;0;1;0;1;12;14

Sheffield;0;1;0;1;0;40

WEEK 0 SCORES

FRIDAY, Aug. 23

Large School

Brookville 51, Clarion 0

Clarion 70, Punxsutawney 6

Karns City 43, Brockway 14

Ridgway 42, St. Marys 6

Kane 46, Moniteau 19

Small School-South

Redbank Valley 29, Keystone 8

Elk Co. Catholic 21, Curwensville 0

Small School-North

Port Allegany 14, Otto-Eldred 12

Smethport 40, Sheffield 0

Non-Division

Coudersport 30, Union/ACV 8

WEEK 1 SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, Aug. 30

Large School

Brockway at Brookville

Moniteau at Clarion

Ridgway at Kane

Punxsutawney at Karns City

Bradford at St. Marys

Small School-Crossover

Redbank Valley at Otto-Eldred

Cameron County at Curwensville

Elk County Catholic at Coudersport

Port Allegany at Keystone

SATURDAY, Aug. 31

Small School-Crossover

Union/A-C Valley at Sheffield, 1 p.m.

