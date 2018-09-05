REDBANK VALLEY 31, OTTO-ELDRED 8
Score By Quarters
Otto-Eldred;0;8;0;0;-;8
Redbank Valley;12;0;0;19;-;31
First Quarter
R - Travis Crawford 4 run (kick failed), 8:51.
R - Hunter Wiles 2 run (pass failed), 2:26.
Second Quarter
O - Cameron Magee 12 pass from Cole Sebastian (Colton Gietler run), 1:33.
Fourth Quarter
R - Keaton Kahle 2 run (pass failed), 11:57.
R - Keaton Kahle 8 run (Kris Shaffer kick), 9:32.
R - Travis Crawford 1 run (conversion failed), 3:23.
;OE;RB
First downs;13;11
Rushes-yards;25-21;34-86
Comp-Att-Int;22-39-2;10-13-0
Passing Yards;195;162
Total Plays-Yards;64-216;47-246
Fumbles-Lost;2-1;2-1
Punts;1-34;2-37.5
Penalties-Yards;7-30;6-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Otto-Eldred: Colton Gietler 4-15, Cameron Magee 1-6, Brady Valerius 5-2, Cole Sebastian 15-(-2). Redbank Valley: Hunter Wiles 11-47, Travis Crawford 12-37, Hudson Martz 3-8, Keaton Kahle 6-(-4), Team 2-(-2).
PASSING — Otto-Eldred: Cole Sebastian 22-for-38, 195 yards, 1 TD, 2 Ints.; Chase Sebastian 0-for-1. Redbank Valley: Keaton Kahle 10-for-13, 162 yards.
RECEIVING — Otto-Eldred: Chris Connelly 5-92, Cameron Magee 7-74, Chase Sebastian 4-24, Colton Gietler 5-6, Brady Valerius 1-(-1). Redbank Valley: Hunter Martz 4-60, Hunter Buzard 3-27, Ethan Hetrick 1-36, Sam Hetrick 1-24, Hunter Wiles 1-15.
INTERCEPTIONS — Redbank Valley: Sam Hetrick, Dalton Bish.
SACKS — Otto-Eldred: Brady Valerius. Redbank Valley: Ethan Hetrick 2, Hunter Wiles, Joe Mansfield.
KICK RETURNS — Otto-Eldred: Cameron Magee 2-44, Ethan Smith 1-22, Trent Windsor 1-0, Charles Lee 1-3. Redbank Valley: Hunter Buzard 1-12, Luke Hopper 1-0.
PUNT RETURNS — Otto-Eldred: Cameron Magee 1-0.
PUNTING — Otto-Eldred: Chase Sebastian 1-34. Redbank Valley: Hudson Martz 2-75 (long 50).
UNION/ACV 47, SHEFFIELD 0
Score By Quarters
Sheffield;0;0;0;0;-;0
Union/ACV;14;14;12;7;-;47
First Quarter
U – Caden Rainey 19 run (kick failed), 8:45.
U – Luke Bowser 1 run (Bowser run), 2:26.
Second Quarter
U – Caden Rainey 42 run (Noland Cumberland kick), 11:05.
U – Luke Bowser 10 run (Cumberland kick), 3:56.
Third Quarter
U – Nolan Cumberland 24 run (kick failed) 5:56.
U – Caden Rainey 26 pass from Luke Bowser (kick failed), 3:02.
Fourth Quarter
U – Tanner Merwin 5 run (Cumberland kick), 6:33.
;SHS;UACV
First downs;1;14
Rushes-yards;21-(-17);34-294
Comp-Att-Int;9-21-2;5-7-0
Passing Yards;66;74
Total Plays-Yards;42-49;46-368
Fumbles-Lost;1-1;0
Punts;6-22.2;2-25.5
Penalties-Yards;6-45;5-20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Sheffield: Kevin Marfink 7- 14, Walker Kyler 2-0, Tyler Ordiway 3-2, Steve Lioweski 9-(-33). Union/ACV: Nolan Cumberland 4-44, Kylar Culbertson 10-77, Tony Thompson 5-34, Caden Rainey 4-64, Luke Bowser 5-7, Eli Penny 3-14, Tanner Merwin 3-54.
PASSING — Sheffield: Steve Loiewski 9-for-21, 66 yards, 2 INTs. Union/ACV: Luke Bowser 6-for-12, 74 yards, 1 TD.
RECEIVING — Sheffield: Kevin Marfink 5-16, Anthony Rivera 2-45, Tyler Ordiway 2-6. Union/ACV: Tanner Merwin 3-16, Russ Carr 1-7, Nolan Cumberland 1-25, Caden Rainey 1-26.
INTERCEPTIONS — Union/ACV: Dalton Callander, Brady Cullen.
