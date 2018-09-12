REDBANK VALLEY 24, ELK CO. CATHOLIC 20
Score By Quarters
ECC;6;14;0;0;-;20
Redbank Valley;6;12;0;6;-;24
First Quarter
R - Travis Crawford 4 run (kick failed), 6:56.
E - Stephen Bobby 3 run (kick failed), :46.
Second Quarter
R - Ethan Hetrick 11 pass from Keaton Kahle (pass failed), 10:59.
R - Hunter Buzard 56 interception return (pass failed), 9:21.
E - Jon Wittman 63 run (Leo Gregory kick), 8:46.
E - Stephen Bobby 4 run (Gregory kick), 1:39.
Fourth Quarter
R - Ethan Hetrick 4 pass from Keaton Kahle (pass failed), 5:18.
;E;R
First downs;18;17
Rushes-yards;40-260;40-178
Comp-Att-Int;4-17-2;7-16-2
Passing Yards;61;68
Total Plays-Yards;57-321;56-246
Fumbles-Lost;1-0;0-0
Punts;4-33.8;4-22.8
Penalties-Yards;12-130;8-65
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Elk Co. Catholic: Stephen Bobby 32-176, Jon Wittman 2-68, Hunter Cashmer 6-16. Redbank Valley: Hunter Wiles 15-88, Keaton Kahle 8-49, Travis Crawford 11-16, Hunter Buzard 3-11, Hunter Martz 2-10, Hudson Martz 1-4.
PASSING — Elk Co. Catholic: Mason McAllister 4-of-17, 61 yards, 2 Ints. Redbank Valley: Keaton Kahle 7-of-16, 68 yards, 2 TDs, 2 Ints.
RECEIVING — Elk Co. Catholic: Brennan Klawuhn 2-48, Hunter Cashmer 2-13. Redbank Valley: Hunter Martz 2-31, Ethan Hetrick 3-18, Sam Hetrick 1-14, Hunter Buzard 1-5.
INTERCEPTIONS — Elk Co. Catholic: Jon Wittman 2. Redbank Valley: Hunter Buzard 2.
CURWENSVILLE 14, UNION/ACV 13
Score by Quarters
Union/ACV;0;7;0;6;—;13
Curwensville;7;0;0;7;—;14
First Quarter
CU—Avery Francisco 11 run (Jacob Mullins kick), 8:29.
Second Quarter
U/ACV—Nolan Cumberland 1 run (Nolan Cumberland kick), 10:15.
Fourth Quarter
CU—Avery Francisco 17 run (Jacob Mullins kick), 8:56.
U/AVC—Nolan Cumberland 3 run (kick failed), 5:20.
;UA/CU
First downs;11;8
Rushes-yards;39-30;39-160
Comp-Att-Int;7-19-2;2-11-0
Passing Yards;125;34
Total Plays-Yards;58-155;50-194
Fumbles-Lost;3-1;2-1
Punts;4-22.3;7-35.1
Penalties-Yards;4-20;8-99
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Union/AVC: Nolan Cumberland 15-57, Kylar Culbertson 8-17, Luke Bowser 6-(-43), Caden Rainey, Eli Penny 2-8, Tanner Merwin 1-(-9), Team 2-(-9). Curwensville: Avery Francisco 9-67, Cole Bressler 11-81, Blake Passarelli 12-25, Noah VonGunden 4-1, Team 3-(-14).
PASSING — Union/AVC: Luke Bowser 7-of-19, 124 yards, 0 TD, 2 Ints. Curwensville: Noah VonGunden 2-of-11, 34 yards.
RECEIVING — Union/AVC: Caden Rainey 2-54, Nolan Cumberland 1-(-1), Carson Snyder 2-25, Kylar Culbertson 1-18, Tanner Merwin 1-29. Curwensville: Dakota Bloom 2-34.
INTERCEPTIONS — Curwensville: Dakota Bloom, Blake Passarelli.
