REDBANK VALLEY 41,
KEYSTONE 18
Score by Quarters
Redbank;7;14;6;14;—;41
Keystone;0;12;0;6;—;18
First Quarter
R - Keaton Kahle 85 run (Kris Shaffer kick), :09.
Second Quarter
R - Hunter Martz 2 pass from Kahle (Shaffer kick), 7:25.
K - Brandan Kapp 55 interception return (kick failed), 4:31.
R - Ethan Hetrick 18 pass from Kahle (Shaffer kick), 6:54.
K - Kapp 18 pass from Isaak Jones (run failed), 1:02.
Third Quarter
R - Travis Crawford 23 run (kick failed), 7:53.
Fourth Quarter
R - Crawford 2 run (Shaffer kick), 10:09.
K - Nick Weaver 5 pass from Jones (pass failed), 5:55.
R - Hunter Wiles 1 run (Shaffer kick), 1:06.
;R;K
First downs;15;16
Rushes-yards;31-335;34-81
Comp-Att-Int;16-23-1;17-25-1
Passing Yards;177;260
Total Plays-Yards;54-512;59-341
Fumbles-Lost;1-0;0-0
Penalties-Yards;5-50;6-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Redbank Valley—Hunter Wiles 11-149, Travis Crawford 11-50, Keaton Kahle 8-123, Hunter Martz 1-3. Keystone—Nick Weaver 15-44, Isaak Jones 8-7, Tim Baughman 4-11, Jayden Blazosky 3-(-2), Skylar Kagle 3-18, Team 1-3.
PASSING: Redbank Valley—Keaton Kahle 16-of-23, 177 yards, 2 TDs, 1 Int. Keystone—Isaak Jones 17-of-25, 260 yards, 2 TDs, 1 Int.
RECEIVING: Redbank Valley—Hunter Buzard 6-57, Hunter Martz 5-14, Ethan Hetrick 3-94, Chase Wiles 2-12. Keystone—Jayden Blazosky 5-75, Brandan Kapp 5-84, Nick Weaver 3-30, Skylar Kagle 2-51, Keenan Heeter 1-18, Hunter Langharst 1-2.
INTERCEPTIONS: Redbank Valley—Hunter Martz. Keystone—Brandon Kapp.
C-L 40, UNION/ACV 0
Score by Quarters
Union/ACV;0;0;0;0;—;0
C-L;16;8;8;8;—;40
First Quarter
CL - Austin Newcomb 85 kickoff return (Ayden Wiles run), 11:48.
CL - Newcomb 30 pass from Colby Himes (Himes run), 2:59.
Second Quarter
CL - Newcomb 10 run (Himes pass to Newcomb), 6:04.
Third Quarter
CL - Kyle Bottaro 13 pass from Himes (Wiles run), 5:10.
Fourth Quarter
CL - Wiles 1 run (Newcomb pass from Himes), 10:38.
;UA;CL
First downs;6;14
Rushes-yards;33-64;39-227
Comp-Att-Int;0-11-0;10-16-0
Passing Yards;0;170
Total Plays-Yards;44-64;55-397
Fumbles-Lost;1-1;2-1
Punts;6-27.8;3-33.5
Penalties-Yards;4-23;6-55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Union/ACV—Jonathan Powell 1-0, Luke Bowser 8-(-20), Gaven Bowser 1-(-1), Kylar Culbertson 12-23, Tony Thompson 8-36, Eli Penny 1-0, Jerrry Fair 1-28, Team 1-(-2). C-L—Austin Newcomb 13-151, Ayden Wiles 15-41, Trenton Keighley 1-5, Colby Himes 5-11, Kyle Bottaro 1-11, Jordan Pezzuti 4-8, Team 1-(-8).
PASSING: Union/ACV—Luke Bowser 0-for-11. C-L—Colby Himes 10-of-16, 170 yards, 2 TDs.
RECEIVING: C-L—Austin Newcomb 6-127, Kyle Bottaro 2-21, Ayden Wiles 2-22.
