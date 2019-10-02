REDBANK VALLEY 21, SMETHPORT 0
Score By Quarters
Smethport;0;0;0;0;-;0
Redbank Valley;0;14;7;0;-;21
Second Quarter
R - Hudson Martz 2 run (Anthony Baileys kick), 9:33.
R - Gunner Mangiantini 5 run (Baileys kick), 1:03.
Third Quarter
R - Gunner Mangiantini 51 run (Baileys kick), 2:25.
;S;R
First Downs;8;9
Rushes-Yards;31-44;33-232
Comp-Att-Int;10-21-1;6-9-0
Passing Yards;34;66
Total Plays-Yards;52-78;42-298
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;1-0
Punts-Avg;6-36.3;4-43.8
Penalties-Yards;4-38;11-127
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing - Smethport: Braedon Johnson 11-22, Noah Lent 19-16, Bryent Johnson 1-6. Redbank Valley: Gunner Mangiantini 10-122, Ray Shreckengost 9-60, Kobe Bonanno 6-41, Hudson Martz 5-17, Joe Mansfield 1-(-6), Team 2-(-2).
Passing - Smethport: Noah Lent 10-for-21, 34 yards, 1 Int. Redbank Valley: Gunner Mangiantini 6-for-9, 66 yards.
Receiving - Smethport: Bryent Johnson 3-16, Ryli Burritt 2-10, Braedon Johnson 5-8. Redbank Valley: Ethan Hetrick 2-29, Sam Hetrick 1-28, Dalton Bish 1-5, Kobe Bonanno 1-5, Javin Brentzel 1-(-1).
Interceptions - Redbank Valley: Sam Hetrick.
Sacks - Redbank Valley: Ethan Hetrick 3.5, Joe Mansfield 2, Brenden Shreckengost, Hudson Martz, Kobe Bonanno 0.5.
Kick returns - Smethport: Bryent Johnson 3-69, Keegan Watson 1-0. Redbank Valley: Javin Brentzel 1-13.
Punting - Smethport: Noah Lent 6-218 (long 45). Redbank Valley: Hudson Martz 4-169 (long 50).
UNION/ACV 32, PORT ALLEGANY 7
Score By Quarters
Union/ACV;8;6;6;12;-;32
Port A;0;7;0;0;-;7
First Quarter
UA - Tanner Merwin 39 interception return (Merwin pass from Luke Bowser), 6:35.
Second Quarter
UA - Eli Penny 10 run (pass failed), 8:32.
PA - Howie Stuckey 61 pass from Drew Evens (Shawn McNeil kick), 8:13.
Third Quarter
UA - Tanner Merwin 48 interception return (run failed), 1:54.
Fourth Quarter
UA - Merwin 41 pass from Luke Bowser (pass failed), 7:25.
UA - Kylar Culbertson 6 run (kick failed), 5:44.
;UA;PA
First Downs;17;11
Rushes-Yards;27-144;28-44
Comp-Att-Int;11-20-2;13-30-4
Passing Yards;115;156
Total Plays-Yards;47-259;58-200
Fumbles-Lost;2-1;3-1
Penalties-Yards;5-50;1-5
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — Union/ACV: Kylar Culbertson 15-93, Tony Thompson 5-24, Eli Penny 2-14, Gaven Bowser 5-13. Port Allegany: Taro Tanaka 18-70, Blaine Moses 3-7, Noah Archer 1-3, Trey Ayers 1-(-5), Drew Evens 4-(-10), Team 1-(-21).
Passing — Union/ACV: Luke Bowser 11-for-20, 115 yards, 1 TD, 2 Ints. Port Allegany: Drew Evens 12-for-27, 146 yards, 1 TD, 3 Ints.; Howie Stuckey 1-for-3, 10 yards, 1 Int.
Receiving — Union/ACV: Caden Rainey 5-56, Tanner Merwin 4-55, Colton Hoffman 1-15, Karter Vogle 2-8. Port Allegany: Noah Archer 4-28, Howie Stuckey 3-92, Blaine Moses 2-17, Trey Ayers 3-13, Montgomery Tanner 1-6.
Interceptions — Union/ACV: Tanner Merwin 3, Tony Thompson. Port Allegany: Noah Archer 2.