For Sam Heeter, finishing what he started meant everything.
These days, it’s not how the Redbank Valley graduate envisioned his college education finishing up at Waynesburg University. He’ll get his diploma on May 3, two days after wrapping up a semester of student teaching at Waynesburg Central High School.
Right now, he’s doing an on-line class via Zoom on Monday nights along with posting work also on-line for his social studies students at Waynesburg High. He’ll be looking for a job soon enough.
“It’s looking at jobs on-line and it’s a kind of a wait and see approach right now,” Heeter said last weekend. “When (coronavirus social distancing) gets down, education is going to be a whole lot different. We’re trying all this on-line education right now and hopefully schools come back in the fall and I’ll be able to find a job. It just makes me nervous that nobody’s going to be hiring, so we’ll have to wait and see.”
Heeter, who helped the Bulldogs win a District 9 Class 2A basketball title his junior year, led the Bulldogs in scoring his senior year before heading to NCAA Division III Waynesburg to not only pursue a degree in teaching, but also continue his basketball career.
Heeter not only will get his degree, but finished four years of basketball. To be clear with most D9 athletes and especially with basketball, navigating through the difficulty of finishing both a degree and four years on a college team at any level is rare.
However, Heeter accomplished both, balancing his life with plenty of hard work as a student-athlete. And as an education major to boot.
“At Waynesburg, they place you in the field (at a school) your very first semester and each semester from then on, you’re placed somewhere and those placements get a little more intensive and a little more hands-on,” Heeter said. “So you’re trying to juggle a field placement (with basketball). One semester, I had a field placement at Kennedy Middle School, a 25-minute drive that I’d have to do twice a week in the middle of the day.
“So I’d go to class (at college) at 8 a.m., go back and change into what I’d wear to teach, go teach and come back and have more class and then go to practice. And then I’d have the evenings to get my homework and stuff done, but as it went on, it got more intensive and it could be a lot to juggle, but I’d like to think that I did it gracefully.”
Heeter, a 6-foot-1 guard, saw minutes off the bench the whole way through. He played 18 of the Yellow Jackets’ 25 games as a freshman, averaging 10.2 minutes a game. He played in 21 of 26 games as a sophomore and averaged eight minutes and then as a junior, he played in all 26 games, playing 10 minutes and averaging 2.8 points.
That year, he was reunited with two familiar faces — former teammate Jake Dougherty, who was a first-year senior after completing four years in football, and his former Bulldogs coach Greg Bean who joined the staff at Waynesburg.
“It was a lot of fun and I was definitely excited about Jake deciding to play and coach Bean coming to coach and how it all coincided,” Heeter said. “We were always super-close in high school and when coach went to Waynesburg, he texted Jake and I to help him move some stuff down there before school.”
The Yellow Jackets were 8-18 that year after going 6-19 and 10-16 his first two seasons.
With Dougherty graduating and Bean moving on to another job, Heeter’s senior year started well enough. He played in all 12 of the Jackets’ games through December, starting in three games and averaging 20 minutes and 5.7 points per game.
However, Heeter was sidelined shortly after New Years after appendectomy surgery and missed nine games. He returned to the bench and played the final five games as the Jackets wound up 6-20.
“I wasn’t playing at the same level as I was earlier,” Heeter said. “So that was really frustrating, but that just helped me grow as a person and honestly made me a better leader than anything else.”
While it wasn’t how he wanted his senior season to finish up, Heeter was glad he completed four years of being a college student-athlete.
“I was one of those people in high school where the grades weren’t too much of a problem for me, but when I got to college it was a wake up call with tests and stuff,” Heeter said. “I had never really needed to learn how to study in high school and then college came around and I needed to find what works for me as far as studying goes. So a little bit of trial and error and I just kind of went from there. I did have to learn to become a better student. Time management was the biggest part of that for me.”
He had no choice if he was going to play basketball while keeping a 3.0 GPA just to stay in the major.
“Student teaching was by far the most difficult part of it because I’m not on campus all day, so I usually didn’t get back to campus until about 3:30 and I’m rushing around to get changed and to practice by 4,” Heeter said. “There were some days when we had games when I would have been up for 14 hours before games even started after teaching all day, so I’m getting tired and some nights the bus would leave before I could even get back from high school. So I’d have to drive myself to away games.
“It all came together during this past semester and saw how busy it is. It was my busiest one, but I’d like to think I handled it pretty well and didn’t have too much of a problem.”
Heeter admits it would have been easy, and even justified, to quit basketball and make sure he nailed down his education. But he managed it well.
“I’d be lying if I said it didn’t cross my mind multiple times throughout college to say to myself that maybe it’s time to hang it up,” Heeter said. “But I didn’t do that and I’m so glad I didn’t. I just couldn’t do that to myself, but mostly my teammates kept my head where it needed to be. In the long run, it definitely taught me a lot about myself and just how to be a better person, better teammate and a better leader.”
Heeter hopes to continue in basketball as a coach. Right now, he’ll take a good lead on a teaching job and wishes, like everyone else, his senior year could’ve finished on campus.
“I don’t regret a single thing about Waynesburg,” Heeter said. “I’m glad I went there, glad about the relationships I made and the time I spent in the classroom and on the basketball court. I’m just blessed to have been able to do all of that. I kind of wish I had the last six weeks back, but it is what it is.”