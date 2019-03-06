Redbank Valley and Union combined to put four players on this year’s Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference basketball all-star team.
For the boys, the Bulldogs senior duo of Nick Smith and Keaton Kahle were named to the third team.
Smith averaged a team-best 14.5 points per game for the Bulldogs, drilling 57 3-pointers and averaging 2.6 steals per game. He led the team in both 3-point shooting percentage (33.0) and free throw percentage (76.7)
Smith graduates owning the team’s single-game scoring record of 49 points in the Bulldogs’ 93-64 win over Venango Catholic on Jan. 14.
Kahle was second on the team in scoring at 13 points per game while collecting 6.8 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game as well.
North Clarion’s Kyle Mills was named the boys’ MVP while a trio of players from league champion Clarion-Limestone — Ian Callen, Hayden Callen and Deion Deas — made up the first team with A-C Valley’s Levi Orton and Keystone’s Troy Johnson.
On the second team were Clarion’s Calvin German, Moniteau’s Ethan McDeavitt, North Clarion’s Tyler McCort-Wolbert, Karns City’s Nathan Waltman and Keystone Dawson Steele. Joining Smith and Kahle on the third team were Moniteau’s Gage Neal, and Karns City’s Austin Fahlor and Chase Beighley.
Redbank Valley junior Tara Hinderliter and Union freshman Dominika Logue were second-team picks on the girls’ side.
Hinderliter led the Lady Bulldogs in scoring at 18 points per game, which ranks second in the KSAC and fifth overall in District 9.
Logue averaged 13.3 points per game for the Damsels. She also averaged 7.3 rebounds, 4.3 blocks, 3.2 steals and 3.0 assists per game.
Other second-teamers were Clarion’s Wendy Beveridge, North Clarion’s MacKenzie Bauer and Keystone’s McKenzie Hovis.
KSAC champion A-C Valley’s Olivia Boocks was the girls’ MVP. Her teammates Cami McNany and Kylee Eaton were also named to the first team along with Clarion’s Kait Constantino, North Clarion’s Abby Gatesman and Cranberry’s Malliah Schreck.
Moniteau’s trio of Kristin Auvil, Andie Arblaster and Aslyn Pry made up most of the third team that also included KK Girvan of Clarion and Emily Lauer of Keystone.
