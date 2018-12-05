RIMERSBURG — With over half of her roster freshmen this year, Union Damsels second-year head coach Allyson Kepple certainly has an eye on the future.
But she’s also looking at what’s in front of her this year as the Damsels open the year with their own tip-off tournament, which is a two-game pre-set schedule. They’ll start with Reynolds Friday night at 6 p.m. and play Commodore Perry Saturday at the same time.
Three seniors, no juniors and four sophomores make up the rest of a young-ish roster that’ll probably see four ninth-graders in the regular varsity playing rotation at the outset.
“(The freshmen) have been really impressing us in practice, it’s a great competitive atmosphere in practice,” Kepple said. “Younger pushing older and the older pushing back and I’ve praised them at practice. It doesn’t matter if they’re JV or varsity, they get after it every day. They want to win. You can tell the work (junior high coach and former varsity coach) Josh Meeker has put in with them.”
They’ll need to mesh for the Damsels to improve on last year’s 7-15 record. The team lost nearly two-thirds of its scoring, most of it coming from the graduated top two scorers in Frankee Remmick and Hannah Atzeni.
Seniors Bryn Davis (5.8 ppg.) and Marli Hawk (4.4 ppg.) are the top returning scorers. The team’s third senior, Jada Zitzman, saw limited playing time but will be in the rotation this year.
“With Marli and Bryn, they do a really good job and Jada with helping out with how our system works,” Kepple said. “I think this year for Bryn and Marli where they’ll be able to run the floor with the ninth-graders. We’re going to be quick.
“I think it does give us a different look. We’ll do a few new things to be able to push ball more and get easy baskets.”
Davis and Hawk will be guards while Zitzman will be at guard and forward. Sophomore Morgan Cumberland is another returning rotation player at forward. From there, it looks like freshmen Dominika Logue, Maggie Minick, Hailey Kriebel and Keira Croyle will lead the class of 2022 into varsity action. Croyle is a guard while the other three, Kepple says, can play either position. Logue is 5-foot-10, while Kriebel and Minich are 5-foot-6. That gives the Damsels some decent size and athleticism as well.
“We’ve been lacking that in the past, not getting post players involved and we’re looking to instill that this year,” Kepple said.
The promise of the future isn’t what Kepple and assistant coach Lacey Magagnotti are focusing on. A charge for a playoff-worthy record is at the top of the checklist.
“We’ve talked about season goals,” Kepple said. “The seniors want to make playoffs and the underclassmen are there with them. We’re setting that as a goal, hoping to improve as season goes along and learn from each game and that’s the concern, winning the next game.
“We want to improve each game, but if we do little things well, by the end of the season, we’ll be where we want to be and the record will reflect that.”
ROSTER
Seniors: Bryn Davis, Marli Hawk, Jada Zitzman.
Sophomores: Cassie Austin, Kiera Zitzman, Morgan Cumberland, Sadyra Harris.
Freshmen: Maria Ashbaugh, Keira Croyle, Dominika Logue, Hailey Kriebel, Maggie Minick, Mackenna Davis, Abigail Gruver, Mollee McCullough, Victoria Milliron.
SCHEDULE
December
Tip-Off Classic
7-Reynolds, 6 p.m.
8-Commodore Perry, 6 p.m.
12-at Moniteau
14-at Redbank Valley (DH), 6 p.m.
18-at Karns City
20-at A-C Valley
27-28-Host Christmas Tournament
January
4-Keystone
7-at Curwensville
9-North Clarion
11-at Clarion-Limestone, 6:30 p.m.
14-Forest Area
16-at Tidioute Charter (DH), 6 p.m.
18-at Clarion (DH), 6 p.m.
21-at Mercer
23-at Cranberry
25-Moniteau
30-at Redbank Valley (DH), 7:30 p.m.
February
1-Karns City
6-A-C Valley
8-at Keystone
JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted. DH indicates boys/girls varsity doubleheader with tip-off time listed.
