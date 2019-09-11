For the Redbank Valley and Union/A-C Valley football teams, it’s a pair of home games this week.
The 3-0 Bulldogs host winless Sheffield while the Falcon Knights, 2-1, after a second straight win in an impressive shutout of Curwensville last week, plays their first home game of the year at Union High School.
The first playoff standings were released by District 9 and it made a fairly clear picture that Class 1A isn’t very deep and with the playoff bracket able to fit up to eight teams, it’s very doubtful that we’ll have more than maybe five teams with winning records.
Right now, the Bulldogs and Coudersport are 3-0 with Smethport at 2-1. Union/ACV is the only other team with a winning record at the moment at 2-1. Curwensville, Elk County Catholic, Otto-Eldred and Port Allegany are all 1-2.
Here’s a closer look at this Friday’s games, which both have 7 p.m. kickoffs:
Sheffield (0-3) at Redbank Valley (3-0)
The Wolverines have now lost 12 straight games dating back to their last win at the end of the 2017 season.
While they gave the Falcon Knights some problems two weeks ago in a 20-14 loss to Union/ACV in Sheffield, last Friday the Wolverines were walloped 67-6 by Coudersport.
The Wolverines trailed the Falcons, 54-0, by halftime. Their lone score came on Slappy Washington’s 17-yard TD pass to Mirahn Price in the fourth quarter.
Price and Jihad Bennett scored touchdowns in their loss to Union/ACV two weeks ago. The Wolverines were blanked, 40-0, by Smethport in the season-opener.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs have giving up 26 points in three wins over Keystone, Otto-Eldred and Elk County Catholic while scoring 98 points and averaging 387 yards per game.
The Bulldogs average 260 yards running the ball with four players over 100 yards so far — sophomore Ray Shreckengost (29-244, 3 TDs), junior Kobe Bonanno (27-202, 4 TDs), junior Hunter Martz (22-133, 2 TDs) and sophomore quarterback Gunner Mangiantini (19-109, 2 TDs).
Through the air, Mangiantini has completed 35 of 55 passes for 358 yards with two TDs and three interceptions. Javin Brentzel (10-77), Ethan Hetrick (7-153, 1 TD), Dalton Bish (9-54) and Sam Hetrick (5-51, 1 TD) are his top targets.
Defensively, the Bulldogs have allowed 234 yards per game — 90 rushing, 143 passing — while forcing six turnovers, although they’re even in the turnover ratio with six giveaways of their own so far.
Individually, Chase Bish (6.7), Ethan Hetrick (6.3) and Dalton Bish (6.0) lead the team in tackles per game. Joe Mansfield (3.5), Hetrick (3.0) and Ray Shreckengost (2.5) lead the team in sacks.
Last year, the Bulldogs beat the Wolverines 49-0 in Sheffield.
Otto-Eldred (1-2) at
Union/ACV (2-1)
The Falcon Knights look to make it three wins in a row against a Terrors team that beat Cameron County 38-0 last week for their first win after starting with losses to Port Allegany (14-12) and Redbank Valley (47-12).
In last week’s win, quarterback Cole Sebastian lit up the Red Raiders, completing 25 of 32 passes for 428 yards and five touchdowns while receiver Cameron Magee caught eight passes for 220 yards and two scores.
Those two are clearly the players to watch as the Falcon Knights look to clamp down defensively. Sebastian, who threw for over 1,900 yards last year, has completed 53 of 83 passes for 827 yards overall with nine TDs and three interceptions. He’s also the team’s top rusher with 155 yards on 23 carries.
Magee (18-340, 2 TDs) and Ethan Smith (16-265, 5 TDs) are Sebastian’s top receiving targets.
The Falcon Knights are spread out offensively as they average 211 yards overall — 94 rushing and 117 passing. Quarterback Luke Bowser has completed 30 of 64 passes for 341 yards with four TDs and four interceptions. He’s also the team’s leading rusher with 82 yards on 13 carries with three TDs. Tony Thompson (14-61, 1 TD) and Gaven Bowser (11-55) also get carries.
Caden Rainey (14-176, 1 TD) and Tanner Merwin (9-127, 1 TD) are the leading receivers.
Defensively, Carter Terwint (9.0), Eli Penny (8.0), Merwin (7.0) and Gaven Bowser (6.7) are the leaders in tackles per game. Rainey and Colton Hoffman each have two interceptions.
Otto-Eldred beat Union/ACV, 47-25, last year in Duke Center. Magee returned an interception and kickoff for touchdowns while Sebastian added an interception return for a score.