It’s time to change the weight classes again, it appears.
Last week, the PIAA’s wrestling steering committee decided to send a measure to the Board of Control that calls for the amount of weight classes to be dialed back from 14 to 13 again. The PIAA’s Board of Directors will vote on whether to back that measure on May 20.
In a clear move to try to lessen the impact of forfeits in the sport, the committee came up with a spread of weights that remains the same from 106 to 160 while cutting out one class from the upper weights.
The current setup, which began in the 2011-12 season: 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 160, 170, 182, 195, 220 and 285 (heavyweight).
The proposed change: All the same through 160, then 172, 189, 215 and 285. It would be the first time since 2001-02 since it was a 13-weight system.
It was an interesting move considering that the National Federation of State High School Associates tabled any weight class changes at its meeting in April. While the NFHS does make national policy for states to follow, it’s not gospel and of course Pennsylvania certainly has marched to the beat of its own drum at times especially in wrestling.
Two area coaches — Brookville’s Dave Klepfer and Redbank Valley’s Mike Kundick — were disappointed in the approach, but knew something was going to change because the vast number of forfeits. It’s not something that’s plagued either program’s lineup in recent years, however.
In data published by the pa-wrestling.com website, the weight class that had the highest percentage of forfeits in dual meets was 106 pounds at 58.2 percent followed by 113 (49.979), heavyweight (40.997) and 120 (40.524).
But when deciding on the new spread, the committee chose to keep the light weights to enable younger wrestlers to still have a chance to make a varsity lineup.
Klepfer has adamantly opposed any reduction of weight classes, pointing out that it’s just taking away opportunities.
“They’re basically eliminating 182 or 195 whichever way you want to look at it, so why are we taking away opportunities away from kids?” Klepfer said. “If you’re going to do it, and your reasoning is because all of the forfeits, then address the weights are being forfeited the most.
“Now, I’m not buying taking away opportunities from anyone. I don’t want the little guy to suffer because, I mean, that was me in high school. I was the little guy. I wouldn’t have had a spot until maybe I was a junior if they made it 110. I just don’t understand.”
Kundick is resigned to the weights being reduced, which doesn’t help his current roster at the moment which has enough bodies to fill the current heavier weight slots. He sees the thinking that goes into keeping 106 the same.
“Obviously, there’s 50 percent of those weights being forfeited, but you can’t take that away from a small kid, you just can’t,” he said. “So you wait until he gets to 113 and you’re going to let them wrestle, so he goes through a year’s practice, gets the crap beat out of him and then he’s eligible, so that makes no sense.”
Klepfer is convinced that condensing the lineup to 13 won’t get rid of the problems.
“It’s not going to eliminate forfeits,” he said. “You can change some scoring around to where there’s more of a penalty where, say, you weigh a kid in and forfeit, things like that. You can get creative. I’d be pushing for that and it would hurt us in some cases. If you weigh in a kid and forfeit that weight to me, it should be eight points instead of six.”
If a move to 13 weights would be initiated, Klepfer feels that spacing them out more would be the way to go.
Thinking out of the box even more, Klepfer proposes going 11 weight classes for dual meets and 14 for tournaments. He firmly believes that exciting dual meets is what the sport must have to grow.
“Things would get real competitive in a hurry for a lot of teams,” Klepfer said. “You have to win six bouts instead of eight. Our sport needs dual meets or else it’s not exciting. They need to exist and I think if you went to 11 weights there’d be a lot of excitement, but it would hurt programs like ours, obviously.”
Kundick and Klepfer both, like any other coach, just want to get back into the room. This is an important offseason time for programs. But when getting back on the mat is impossible to predict, especially when outdoor sports are still on the sideline.
“I’m worried about this summer and even longer than that when school starts,” Kundick said. “It’s unbelievable and my kids are calling me all the time and they want to do something, but there’s nowhere to go and nothing we can do.”