Recounting the 2010 Redbank Valley Bulldogs baseball run was rather enjoyable considering those who contributed to the story were not only big keys to that season, but also were just so passionate about the sport of baseball.
It was also interesting to see where life’s journeys has taken them so far as the seniors on that team are in their upper 20s.
The one question that was asked of those who were involved in the story drew some great responses. The question was: 2010 vs. 2008. Who wins?
The 2008 Bulldogs won the program’s first district title and finished 19-1, its only loss coming in the first round of the state playoffs. Of course, the 2010 Bulldogs won the program’s third straight D9 title and first-ever state playoff game against Bedford.
So again, who wins? All of them hedged at the very least, although three Bulldogs who were seniors in 2010 saw action in 2008, so theoretically, they were better versions of themselves two years older — Dan Buzzard, Kent Shick and Shiloh Buchleitner.
Here’s why they hedged: Craig Hibell, the team’s pitching ace in 2008.
“In a one-game scenario, I’m not sure we’d want to face him,” said Buzzard, who actually caught Hibell as a sophomore and was one of the team’s top pitchers as a senior.
“I wouldn’t have wanted to play them in the playoffs, that’s for sure,” Buchleitner said. “It would be awesome to play that game.”
Shick was confident, however.
“I think we would have won. It would have. If I could, you know, put a score on it, probably be like 3-2, and we would have won. And then our defense would have probably shut them down.”
Curtis Bowser, another senior, echoed what Buzzard said Hibell helped do as far as teaching the work ethic, passing down the tradition of winning baseball.
“The correct answer is 2010 if you’re going to pick, but we’d be lying to ourselves if we didn’t think that top-of-his-game Craig Hibell wouldn’t give us a fit,” Bowser laughed.
“He was the first one our sophomore year who realized the talent that some of the younger players like us had. He starting picking me up before high school and take me to the gym to do specific baseball-style workouts and who knows where he got that from,” Bowser continued. “I realized this kid is next level and he’s doing stuff that nobody has ever brought up to me in my career. So I tried to mirror what he did.
“I was very glad to see him get into the coaching role there. … To have him in position there now. I feel like out of the past four or five years, we’ve had two or three pitchers who he’s coached who have went on to Clarion University or wherever. It’s not very common to have that type of talent in a high school coaching position that can you know breed that level of athlete through training and practices.”
— Bowser lives in Nashville, working for a medical staffing company.
— Buzzard resides in Butler, teaching history at the high school. He’s the school’s the freshman baseball team head coach.
— Shick lives in the Mayport area, marrying last year. He started his own wildlife consulting business after graduating from college.
— Buchleitner resides in the area between Rimersburg and New Bethlehem and is a union carpenter, working mostly in the Pittsburgh area.
All four remain close friends along with others. All four have played slow-pitch softball together through the years.
— Justin Merwin’s final year as head coach of the Bulldogs was in 2010. He assisted Brad Frazier at Clarion-Limestone for a few years. He still resides in Clarion and was hired as Deer Lakes School District’s Director of Technology last year.
