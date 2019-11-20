CLARION — Three area natives who won a combined 10 District 9 titles at Clarion University’s Waldo S. Tippin Gymnasium in their high school years helped open a new wrestling era at the renovated facility last Sunday afternoon.
And all three won — DuBois graduate Kolby Ho for George Mason and Brookville’s Taylor Ortz and Brock Zacherl for Clarion University.
However, it was Ho’s Patriots that won the newly-expanded Mid-American Conference opener for both teams, holding off the Golden Eagles for a 19-18 win.
The Patriots notched a huge pin at 133 pounds when freshman Josh Jones decked Clarion’s Seth Koleno for a 19-12 win with just two bouts remaining. That’s when Ortz and Zacherl won their bouts, but both were decisions when the Golden Eagles had to get bonus points to beat the Patriots.
Ho, a sophomore, won an 8-5 decision over Golden Eagles junior Avery Shay in the first bout of the day at 157 pounds.
Both Ortz and Zacherl, state champions at Brookville who had their seasons cut short a year ago, triumphed in hard-fought wins. Ortz, a red-shirt junior at 141, trailed 1-0 going into the third period before escaping 15 seconds into the period and taking down Alex Madrigal moments after that. He traded two back points with a Madrigal reversal for a 5-3 win.
That was Ortz’s first bout since last December when he injured his shoulder as he was coming off a trip to nationals as a red-shirt freshman. Ortz won four D9 titles in the old Tippin and he’s looking forward to working in the new facility.
“It looks awesome and I cannot wait to compete here Sunday,” Ortz said Friday afternoon. “It’s going to be so much fun.”
“(Madrigal) was one of their best guys,” Clarion head coach and Brookville native Keith Ferraro said. “It was a big win for Tate.”
Ortz’s win got the Golden Eagles to within 19-15 with Zacherl needing to hunt bonus points to get a win for his team. Zacherl was also seeing his first action since an elbow injury ended what was going to be his red-shirt senior season last December.
But Zacherl (4-0), a three-time national qualifier who is ranked nationally No. 7 and No. 5 in two different national polls at 149, got a sixth-year waiver from the NCAA — Ortz is in line for the same waiver after next season when his career is supposed to end — and starts in essence his sixth season. He won three D9 titles at Tippin in high school.
Against Patriots red-shirt senior Coltston DiBlasi, Zacherl was superior on his feet, taking DeBlasi down at the 1:14 mark of the first period. Zacherl allowed him up for a 2-1 lead, but couldn’t take him down the rest of the first. To start the second, Ferraro had Zacherl start down and the decision backfired, with DiBlasi riding out Zacherl the final two periods to force overtime at 2-2 because of the riding time point scored in his favor.
Ten seconds into overtime, Zacherl took down DiBlasi for the 4-2 win, but it was worth just three team points and the Patriots wound up winning 19-18.
“The Brock thing was thing was my fault,” Ferraro said. “I put him down and shouldn’t have. That’s what the kid does. He was playing it safe. I was trying to get a major. So I put him down. and should’ve put him neutral 100 times out of 100 times. I blew it. He should’ve been on his feet.”
Both teams won five bouts, getting one pin each, but the difference was a major decision at 165 where the Patriots’ Cornelius Schuster majored Clarion’s Mike Bartolo — he won 134 bouts and won a third-place medal at Reynolds in high school — 10-2 at 165.
Other Clarion winners were Luke Funck’s 3-2 win over Paul Pierce at 184, nationally-ranked Greg Bulsak’s 91-second pin of Eli Spencer at 197 and heavyweight Ty Bagoly’s 10-3 win over freshman Jake Slinger.
At 174, George Mason won its third straight bout to start the match with Anthony Lombardo’s 12-9 decision over Max Wohlabaugh. After Bagoly’s win at heavyweight gave Clarion its first and last lead of the day at 12-0, Talha Farooq controlled Clarion freshman Cam Butler 6-3 at 125 and Jones’ huge pin of Koleno at 133 gave the Patriots what turned out to be an insurmountable lead.
“We weren’t ready to wrestle. We know we got work to do. We have to get in better shape. Overall, it was a poor effort,” Ferraro summed up.
Clarion heads to Purdue this Sunday for a three-match day against the Boilermakers, University of Indianapolis and Northern Illinois. George Mason hosts Oregon State Thursday in Fairfax, Va.
Both Clarion and George Mason are part of the MAC, which added the seven team from the Eastern Wrestling League before this season. They’ll meet again individually at the MAC Championships March 7-8 at Northern Illinois University in Dekalb, Ill.