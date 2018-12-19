KARNS CITY — Breaking a 20-20 tie going into the fourth quarter, the Union Damsels basketball team pulled away for a 33-26 win at Karns City Tuesday night.
The win hiked the Damsels’ record to 4-1 going into Thursday’s trip to A-C Valley. After that, the Damsels host their own Christmas Tournament next Thursday and Friday, opening with Sheffield in the first round.
Against Karns City, which was playing in just its second game of the year and coming off a 50-7 season-opening loss, the Damsels owned a 13-6 fourth-quarter advantage.
Dominika Logue scored nine points for the Damsels while Hailey Kriebel and Bryn Davis each scored seven points.
In Tuesday’s other game:
A-C Valley 47,
Redbank Valley 17
At Foxburg, the Lady Bulldogs ran into a tough host and dropped a 30-point KSAC-South game.
A-C Valley led 22-9 at halftime and shut out the Lady Bulldogs in the third quarter to extend the lead to 40-9. Cami McNany led the Lady Falcons with 16 points.
Tara Hinderliter scored five points for the Lady Bulldogs (1-3), who visit Keystone Thursday.
Next week, the Lady Bulldogs head to the West Shamokin Tournament Thursday and Friday, opening with the hosts on Thursday.
In last week’s games:
FRIDAY, Dec. 12
Union 42,
Redbank Valley 38
At New Bethlehem, the visiting Damsels and host Lady Bulldogs battled into the final minute to determine who would prevail in their first meeting of the season.
Dominika Logue made one of two free throws to break a 38-38 tie with 42 seconds left in the game and Marli Hawk made three of four free throws down the stretch, including the clincher with one second left to set the final score.
Performances from Sophomore forward Morgan Cumberland and Logue helped propel the Damsels ahead in a game in which the lead changed five times but never reached double figures.
“She was huge for us,” said Damsels head coach Allyson Kepple on Cumberland who finished with nine rebounds, three offensive. “After our loss on Wednesday, it was a bad one for us. We didn’t play like we should have. I counted eight rebounds in a row offensively that Moniteau got, so the girls came in here knowing what they had to do and Morgan went out and did it. We needed those boards.”
Logue netted 17 points to lead the team, as well as 10 and 6 points coming from Bryn Davis and Hawk respectively.
Kepple noted that Logue’s presence at the point continued to force the opposing Lady Bulldogs find ways to disrupt the Union offense.
“She is very disciplined for us,” Kepple said of Logue, who also finished with three blocks on. “I think she does a nice job. Redbank put the pressure on her, so somebody else had to step up and they did.”
After a quick 4-2 advantage for the Lady Bulldogs to open the contest, Union’s Logue hit a 3-pointer from just outside the line to give the Damsels the lead early in the first quarter. The Lady Bulldogs, led by Tara Hinderliter’s game-high 18 points as well as Adrianna Shilling’s 8 points, kept within striking distance, as the Damsels lead varied anywhere from a high of eight to a low of two for much of the first and second half.
With 5:44 left in the game, Redbank Valley finally re-gained the lead for the first time since the early portions of the first quarter with a Hinderliter drive and finish, making the score 34-33.
With less than three minutes remaining, Logue and Hinderliter exchanged layups that put the game from a 37-36 Damsels advantage to a 38-37 Lady Bulldog lead. A subsequent Cumberland free throw put the game at 38-all.
That set up Logue’s free throw to put the Damsels up for good. Union made two defense stops, then was able to get Hawk on the line twice in the final moments to secure the win.
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 12
Moniteau 39, Union 20
At West Sunbury, the visiting Damsels were outscored 23-10 in the second half and dropped their KSAC-South opener to Moniteau last week.
Dominika Logue led the Damsels with seven points.
Kristin Auvil led Moniteau with 21 points, eight rebounds and five blocked shots.
Correspondent Brett Kriebel contributed to this story.
