In the first of what will be several postseason high school football all-star lists, the Leader-Vindicator’s sister publication, the Tri-County Weekend, put out its coverage area team last weekend.

Redbank Valley put eight players on one of the first and second team offenses and defenses while having its head coach Blane Gold earn Coach of the Year honors.

The Bulldogs, who won their first District 9 title since 1996 before capturing their first-ever state playoff win against Northern Bedford, finished 7-1 and the defense that sparked the season was rewarded on the all-star teams.

On the First Team defense were junior Joe Mansfield and senior Kobe Bonanno on the line, senior Hudson Martz at linebacker and senior Dalton Bish at defensive back.

Junior running back Ray Shreckengost was a First Team selection on offense.

The Second Team had the Bulldogs’ senior offensive lineman Coltin Bartley and then on defense senior linebacker Trenten Rupp and junior defensive back Chris Marshall.

Brookville quarterback Jack Krug was the Player of the Year.

The Courier-Express/Tri-County Weekly coverage area includes Redbank Valley along with Brookville, Central Clarion, Brockway, DuBois, Clearfield, Curwensville, Ridgway, St. Marys and Elk County Catholic.

Expect more all-star teams to come from the District 9 League itself and other state and regional websites and publication in the coming month.

The entire CE/TCW All-Star team is listed below:

PLAYER OF YEAR: Jack Krug, Sr., Brookville

COACH OF YEAR: Blane Gold, Redbank Valley

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB: Calvin German, Sr., Central Clarion

RB: Sam Kaul, Sr., Elk County Catholic

RB: Zach Henery, Sr., DuBois

RB: Ray Shreckengost, Jr., Redbank Valley

OL: Zane Inguagiato, Sr., Clearfield

OL: Garett Bauer, Sr., St. Marys

OL: Warren Corbett, Sr., Brookville

OL: Jake Parrish, Jr., Elk County Catholic

OL: Logan Lerch, Sr., Central Clarion

WR: Ethan Burford, Sr., Clarion

WR: Robert Keth, Sr., Brookville

WR: Jake Lezzer, Sr., Clearfield

ATH: Oliver Billotte, Jr., Clearfield

PK: Vini Nunes, Sr., St. Marys

DEFENSE

DL: Joe Mansfield, Jr., Redbank Valley

DL: Elliot Park, Sr., Brookville

DL: Kobe Bonanno, Sr., Redbank Valley

DL: Kaoz Baker, Jr., Central Clarion

LB: Nathan Taylor, Sr., Brookville

LB: Nick Domico, Sr., Clearfield

LB: Hudson Martz, Sr., Redbank Valley

LB: Sean Lathrop, Sr., St. Marys

LB: Nick Crisp, Sr., Elk County Catholic

DB: Kyle MacBeth, Sr., Brookville

DB: Dale Kot, Sr., DuBois

DB: Dalton Bish, Sr., Redbank Valley

DB: Nate Natoli, Jr., Clearfield

Latest Videos

ATH: Cutter Boggess, Sr., Central Clarion

P: Beau Verdill, Sr., Central Clarion

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QB: Christian Coudriet, Jr., St. Marys

RB: Jacob Kline, Sr., St. Marys

RB: Thad Butler, Jr., Curwensville

RB: Breckin Rex, Jr., Central Clarion

OL: Josh Steele, Jr., Clearfield

OL: Dominic Zambanini, Jr., Elk County Catholic

OL: Wyatt Thrush, Sr., Brookville

OL: Coltin Bartley, Sr., Redbank Valley

OL: Jordan McCord-Wolbert, Sr., Central Clarion

WR: Brayden Kunselman, Soph., Brookville

WR: Mitchell Reiter, Sr., St. Marys

WR: Wil Howard, Jr., Ridgway

ATH: Bryce Walker, Sr., St. Marys

PK: Graeson Graves, Sr., Clearfield

DEFENSE

DL: Bobby Kennis, Sr., DuBois

DL: Peyton Maurer, Jr., Brockway

DL: Hunter Kovalick, Jr., Clearfield

DL: Scott Condon, Sr., Curwensville

LB: Ruben Estrada, Sr., DuBois

LB: Trenten Rupp, Sr., Redbank Valley

LB: Connor Bressler, Sr., St. Marys

LB: Ricky Delhunty, Sr., Ridgway

LB: Seth Stewart, Soph., Brockway

DB: Cooper Shall, Jr., Central Clarion

DB: Karson Kline, Jr., Clearfield

DB: James Davis, Sr., St. Marys

DB: Chris Marshall, Jr., Redbank Valley

P: Jake Mullins, Jr., Curwensville

HONORABLE MENTIONS

BROCKWAY: Ben Glasl, Sr.

BROOKVILLE: Ryan Daisley, Sr.

CENTRAL CLARION: Jason Ganoe, Sr.

CURWENSVILLE: Ty Terry, Jr.

DUBOIS: Nick Graeca, Sr.; Erich Benjamin, Jr.; mason McDaniel, Sr.

ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC: Bryan Schatz, Sr.

ST. MARYS: Logan Mosier, Soph.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos