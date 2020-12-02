In the first of what will be several postseason high school football all-star lists, the Leader-Vindicator’s sister publication, the Tri-County Weekend, put out its coverage area team last weekend.
Redbank Valley put eight players on one of the first and second team offenses and defenses while having its head coach Blane Gold earn Coach of the Year honors.
The Bulldogs, who won their first District 9 title since 1996 before capturing their first-ever state playoff win against Northern Bedford, finished 7-1 and the defense that sparked the season was rewarded on the all-star teams.
On the First Team defense were junior Joe Mansfield and senior Kobe Bonanno on the line, senior Hudson Martz at linebacker and senior Dalton Bish at defensive back.
Junior running back Ray Shreckengost was a First Team selection on offense.
The Second Team had the Bulldogs’ senior offensive lineman Coltin Bartley and then on defense senior linebacker Trenten Rupp and junior defensive back Chris Marshall.
Brookville quarterback Jack Krug was the Player of the Year.
The Courier-Express/Tri-County Weekly coverage area includes Redbank Valley along with Brookville, Central Clarion, Brockway, DuBois, Clearfield, Curwensville, Ridgway, St. Marys and Elk County Catholic.
Expect more all-star teams to come from the District 9 League itself and other state and regional websites and publication in the coming month.
The entire CE/TCW All-Star team is listed below:
PLAYER OF YEAR: Jack Krug, Sr., Brookville
COACH OF YEAR: Blane Gold, Redbank Valley
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB: Calvin German, Sr., Central Clarion
RB: Sam Kaul, Sr., Elk County Catholic
RB: Zach Henery, Sr., DuBois
RB: Ray Shreckengost, Jr., Redbank Valley
OL: Zane Inguagiato, Sr., Clearfield
OL: Garett Bauer, Sr., St. Marys
OL: Warren Corbett, Sr., Brookville
OL: Jake Parrish, Jr., Elk County Catholic
OL: Logan Lerch, Sr., Central Clarion
WR: Ethan Burford, Sr., Clarion
WR: Robert Keth, Sr., Brookville
WR: Jake Lezzer, Sr., Clearfield
ATH: Oliver Billotte, Jr., Clearfield
PK: Vini Nunes, Sr., St. Marys
DEFENSE
DL: Joe Mansfield, Jr., Redbank Valley
DL: Elliot Park, Sr., Brookville
DL: Kobe Bonanno, Sr., Redbank Valley
DL: Kaoz Baker, Jr., Central Clarion
LB: Nathan Taylor, Sr., Brookville
LB: Nick Domico, Sr., Clearfield
LB: Hudson Martz, Sr., Redbank Valley
LB: Sean Lathrop, Sr., St. Marys
LB: Nick Crisp, Sr., Elk County Catholic
DB: Kyle MacBeth, Sr., Brookville
DB: Dale Kot, Sr., DuBois
DB: Dalton Bish, Sr., Redbank Valley
DB: Nate Natoli, Jr., Clearfield
ATH: Cutter Boggess, Sr., Central Clarion
P: Beau Verdill, Sr., Central Clarion
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QB: Christian Coudriet, Jr., St. Marys
RB: Jacob Kline, Sr., St. Marys
RB: Thad Butler, Jr., Curwensville
RB: Breckin Rex, Jr., Central Clarion
OL: Josh Steele, Jr., Clearfield
OL: Dominic Zambanini, Jr., Elk County Catholic
OL: Wyatt Thrush, Sr., Brookville
OL: Coltin Bartley, Sr., Redbank Valley
OL: Jordan McCord-Wolbert, Sr., Central Clarion
WR: Brayden Kunselman, Soph., Brookville
WR: Mitchell Reiter, Sr., St. Marys
WR: Wil Howard, Jr., Ridgway
ATH: Bryce Walker, Sr., St. Marys
PK: Graeson Graves, Sr., Clearfield
DEFENSE
DL: Bobby Kennis, Sr., DuBois
DL: Peyton Maurer, Jr., Brockway
DL: Hunter Kovalick, Jr., Clearfield
DL: Scott Condon, Sr., Curwensville
LB: Ruben Estrada, Sr., DuBois
LB: Trenten Rupp, Sr., Redbank Valley
LB: Connor Bressler, Sr., St. Marys
LB: Ricky Delhunty, Sr., Ridgway
LB: Seth Stewart, Soph., Brockway
DB: Cooper Shall, Jr., Central Clarion
DB: Karson Kline, Jr., Clearfield
DB: James Davis, Sr., St. Marys
DB: Chris Marshall, Jr., Redbank Valley
P: Jake Mullins, Jr., Curwensville
HONORABLE MENTIONS
BROCKWAY: Ben Glasl, Sr.
BROOKVILLE: Ryan Daisley, Sr.
CENTRAL CLARION: Jason Ganoe, Sr.
CURWENSVILLE: Ty Terry, Jr.
DUBOIS: Nick Graeca, Sr.; Erich Benjamin, Jr.; mason McDaniel, Sr.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC: Bryan Schatz, Sr.
ST. MARYS: Logan Mosier, Soph.