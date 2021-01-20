CLARION — The Clarion Golden Eagles wrestling team opened up Mid-American Conference competition last Saturday as Clarion fell 30-9 to reigning MAC East division champion Rider at Tippin Gymnasium.
Clarion (0-2, 0-1 MAC) will look to right the ship with a quad match this Saturday, when SIU-Edwardsville (11 a.m.), Central Michigan (1 p.m.) and Kent State (3 p.m.) make their way to Tippin.
The final team score did not necessarily reflect the closeness of each individual bout, as the Golden Eagles made a habit of starting strong in each weight class. However, only two Clarion grapplers — Greg Bulsak and Kyle Schickel — were able to claim victory in the team dual. The team fared better in the extra matches later in the day, securing a solid handful of wins.
Bulsak, who ranks as high as seventh in the nation according to some polls, improved to 4-0 on the season by recording two wins by fall on the afternoon. His first came in the team dual when he fought through a takedown by Matt Correnti, reversing him and pulling him back for the pin with just seven seconds remaining in the first period. In the extra matches after the dual, Bulsak quickly took down Azeem Bell and locked him up for another fall, this time in just a minute and 50 seconds.
Schickel was the other highlight of the team dual, with the true freshman earning his first collegiate victory against Rider’s Bryan Miraglia. Schickel carried the initiative early with two takedowns in the first period, riding Miraglia to take a 4-1 lead into the second. He brought him down against in the second to make it 6-1 and never let Miraglia make it close in winning by 8-2 decision.
The Broncs were strong throughout the rest of the lineup though, starting with a major decision in the 125-pound bout and an 8-2 decision for Richie Koehler over Dylan Burnoski. Jesse Dellavecchia’s win by fall at 157 pounds put Rider up 17-3, and Angel Garcia’s decision over Mike Vernagallo at 174 pounds officially clinched the team win.
Clarion found more success in the extra matches, though. Seth Koleno went 2-0 on the day, claiming a sudden victory decision over Miraglia and a major decision over Cole McComas at 141 pounds. Both Redbank Valley’s Ethan Wiant and Trevor Elfvin tech falled Quentin Milliken at 157 pounds, giving the former his first collegiate victory. DuBois’ Kolby Ho, John Worthing and Max Wohlabaugh also notched wins in the extra matches.