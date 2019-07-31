Following a regular-season-ending forfeit loss to the DuBois Rockets back on July 14, the Brookville Grays limped into the postseason with a last-place record of 6-14.
Backing into the postseason might be right, but all five teams qualified for the Federation League playoffs.
Since then, it’s been quite a run for veteran manager Bob McCullough’s squad.
Pitching and timely hitting got the Grays through a two-game sweep of No. 4 seed Rossiter in the prelims and a seven-game classic with the No. 1-seeded Rockets. They clinched a finals berth with a 3-1 win over the Rockets Tuesday night in DuBois.
Pitchers like Thomas Plummer and Union Knights graduate Kane McCall have led the staff with key contributions at the plate from Nathan Bonfardine, Joe Lopez and a host of youngsters who saw action on the high school field this year have helped get the Grays this far.
In Tuesday’s win, Plummer took a no-hitter into the sixth inning while McCall, on one day’s rest after throwing five innings in a 4-3 loss Sunday, pitched the seventh to get the save as he induced a series-ending double play back to the mound with the bases loaded. He’s now 2-1 with a save in the postseason.
Also cracking the Grays lineup this year is another Union graduate in Tanner Corle.
For the Rockets, another Union graduate and freshman-to-be at Penn State DuBois this fall, Luke Salvo, saw playing time in the series.
The finals against No. 2 seed Pulaski starts Thursday in DuBois. The Grays will be home Saturday and next Tuesday if the weather holds up.
PIRATES TALK — To be clear, it’s far more fun to scan the news feeds during Major League Baseball’s trade deadline when your favorite team is good.
The Pirates are not.
I felt that they were a .500 team at best with good pitching and a very suspect offense going into the season. I was wrong. Their pitching has been awful — and that’s what makes the season seem far worse than it has been — and the offense, though streaky, has shown some promise within its lineup.
I’ll take Bryan Reynolds and Kevin Newman, and certainly Josh Bell, his second-half regression and bad defense at first base notwithstanding. And probably Starling Marte.
From there, I’m not sure. Backup catcher Jacob Stallings is fine, but he’s a strong backup. Elias Diaz, the starter, not so sure about that either. Francisco Cervelli’s catching days are behind him.
But enough about the roster assessment. We know they aren’t good as a unit. Going into Tuesday night’s game at Cincinnati, the Pirates were 46-60.
So the pitching staff. A train wreck, we know with a few exceptions. Joe Musgrove and Trevor Williams are slugging through and up-and-down season in the rotation. Chris Archer is awful and so was Jordan Lyles when the Pirates traded him for amazingly … something. Dario Agrazal, in his six starts, has a 3.24 earned run average. Not bad.
While the Pirates could easily jettison outfielders Melky Cabrera and Corey Dickerson for something, easily the centerpiece of trade discussion is closer Felipe Vazquez.
Deal him for the best offer? Or draw a line in the sand on what they’ll take for their lefty closer? Remember, the Pirates have him under contract through 2021.
In a similar situation at the trade deadline in 2016, the Chicago Cubs dealt three prospects and a major league reliever to the New York Yankees to acquire another fireballing lefty closer Aroldis Chapman. The top prospect in the trade was the Cubs’ No. 1 prospect and middle infielder Gleyber Torres. He was the No. 27-ranked prospect overall and was 19 at the time. Three years later, Torres has hit 44 home runs for the Yankees in less than two full seasons in the bigs.
So we’re hearing about this prospect for the Dodgers, who are loaded everywhere. It’s 21-year-old infielder Gavin Lux, who’s raking of late at Class AAA Oklahoma City. Many say that’s the only guy they Pirates should accept as a centerpiece in any deal for their closer.
The trade deadline hit Wednesday at 4 p.m. Expect Cabrera and perhaps Dickerson to be gone. I’d bet on Vazquez staying.
LOOKING AHEAD — Fall sports are just around the corner. The PIAA-mandated heat acclimation week starts on Monday. Varsity-level football players must attend at least three straight days of workouts. It’s also a valuable week for coaches trying to get some extra time in to learn offensive and defensive schemes.
The lone scrimmage date around District 9 is Aug. 17 with the opening week of the season kicking off on Aug. 23.
The rest of the sports schedule starts after that, with the exception of varsity golf. Check the August schedules in this section to get an early read on when things get going.
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor of the Leader-Vindicator and the Jeffersonian Democrat in Brookville. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com. Follow on Twitter @TheSkinny1969.