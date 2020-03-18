Let’s be totally clear. I do know what I had before it was gone.
That’s answering the familiar line of: You don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone.
Well, that’s presuming you don’t appreciate something when you have it.
But I did.
We know what this is all about of course. This is in the sports section, I’m a gray-haired sports writer and WE HAVE NO SPORTS!
Seriously, we always have sports. We just don’t have any live sports … for awhile, and that’s already an annoying inconvenience that if continued as long as we’re hearing it could be, it’ll be incomprehensibly unsettling and especially sad for some of our high school and college athletes who are moving on due to graduation.
I’m fine for now, trust me, because in my world, I enjoy looking back nearly as much as enjoying the present. I’m still 50 years old, so that should make a little sense. That’s why I frequently retweet the old stuff on some of the favorite twitter feeds and enjoy columns and articles recollecting the great moments and player of the past.
Such as:
— The Athletic’s Joe Posnanski’s incredibly entertaining essay series on 100 of the greatest baseball players ever. A piece of his Roberto Clemente essay:
His style, his energy, his zeal on the field, it remains so infectious and irresistible and timeless … especially that last one. Clemente is timeless. You see other players in old film footage, and their power, their grace, their grandeur gets lost. Even the greatest — Ruth, Walter Johnson, Jimmie Foxx, DiMaggio, Paige — they all look a little out of date in film, a little out of time.
But not Clemente. To see him swing the bat now, to see him unleash a throw from right field, to see him run the bases, it is as current and alive as anything at the moment. Clemente is an ageless summer song that takes us back and takes us forward at exactly the same time.
Or Jackie Robinson:
Then, in 1942, he entered the U.S. Army and didn’t pick up a bat or ball for nearly four years — they wouldn’t let him play baseball at Fort Riley because of the color of his skin.
And so to recap, it’s 1945 and here’s Jackie Robinson. He’s 26. He’s known as a football player. He’d played one season of college baseball and hit .097. He has a bum ankle. He is hyper-aware of his surroundings, of the basic unfairness of the world around him, and has no illusions about things changing. Oh, and also, there’s an unspoken agreement in baseball that no one will sign a black player.
You tell me: How likely was the Jackie Robinson story then?
Or Bo Jackson:
“Baseball and football are very different games,” Jackson once wrote. “In a way both of them are easy. Football is easy if you’re crazy. Baseball is easy if you’ve got patience.”
I love that description so much. But the best part is what he said next.
“They’d both be easier for me,” Jackson went on, “if I were a little more crazy and a little more patient.”
Incredible written words by Posnanski. These things inspire the heck out of me, as a writer and as a sports fan and even though there aren’t any games or events going on, I’ll be searching for those as I always have been the past couple decades.
Let’s hope we get our live sports back, especially locally, sooner than later, but the current stoppage is something that needed to happen. But please, let’s get well sooner than later.
Until then, go find some sports, read some sports, whatever. It’s still out there.
I re-watched the best baseball game ever played the other night: Game 7 of the 1960 World Series. Awesome again.
I have the box set of the 1979 World Series sitting next to the TV. That’s next. I have Game 7 of the 1981 NBA Eastern Conference finals cued up on youtube as well.
If you’re looking for ideas I have more. I promise.
