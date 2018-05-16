NEW BETHLEHEM — Redbank Valley’s Sam Hetrick and Union’s Nolan Cumberland came away with the only titles won by area athletes at last Thursday’s annual Redbank Valley Invitational.
But Hetrick’s win in the high jump was a big one, as he broke a nine-year old team record by clearing 6 feet, 5 inches. He topped Doug Bish’s 2009 mark of 6 feet, 4 inches.
For the Knights, Cumberland was the lone pole vaulter to clear 12 feet and won the event.
In all, four meet records were broken. For the boys, Moniteau’s Jacob Patton set marks in the 110 and 300 hurdles (14.73 and 39.58), and Clarion’s Brendan Zerfoss in the 200 dash (22.1). On the girls’ side, Karns City’s Rebecca Pennington broke the 3,200 run mark (11:38,.66), previously held by Brookville’s Mandy Richards in 1997 (11:49.3).
Although not a meet record, North Clarion’s Tori Obenrader’s winning throw of 46 feet, 1 inch in the shot put was the best throw in the state in Class 2A going into this week.
Other event winners are listed below. Complete results are available on www.milesplit.com:
BOYS
4X800 Relay: Clarion, 8:39.93.
100 and 400 dashes: Zerfoss, Clarion, 11.11 and 49.5.
1,600 and 3,200 runs: Ethan Brentham, Brookville, 4:34.21 and 10:24.65.
4x100 relay: Brookville, 43.83.
800 run: Matthew Wehrle, Punxsutawney, 2:03.79.
4x400 relay: Brookville, 3:28.26.
Long jump: Bryan Dworek, Brookville, 21-0.75.
Triple jump: Brody Coleman, Keystone, 42-4.
Discus: James Parenti, Moniteau, 141-0.
Shot put: Ryan Heller, Moniteau, 49-7.
Javelin: Riley Hummell, C-L, 178-8.
GIRLS
4x800 relay: DuBois, 10:27.88.
100 hurdles and 200 dash: Emma Fox, A-C Valley, 15.96 and 27.41.
100 dash, 300 hurdles, long jump: Reese Sayers, DuBois, 12.98 and 48.02 and 16-7.5.
1,600 run: Pennington, Karns City, 5:29.23.
400 dash: Kate Horner, Punxsutawney, 1:02.57.
4x100 relay: Brookville, 51.69.
800 run: Phylicia Hockman, Clarion, 2:34.52.
4x400 relay: Brookville, 4:15.18.
Triple jump: Laken Lewis, Clarion, 33-9.5.
High jump: Leah Miller, Punxsutawney, 5-2.
Pole vault: Kendall Grossman, Moniteau, 11-0.
Discus: Sam Dyson, Punxsutawney, 136-10.
Javelin: Cambrie Campbell, Moniteau, 141-3.
Here’s a closer look at area finishers:
BOYS
Redbank Valley
The Bulldogs turned in two third-place finishes with Keaton Kahle in the 100 dash (11.27) and Travis Crawford in the pole vault (11 feet, 6 inches).
Other top-six finishes came from Austin Rupp, who was fifth in the javelin at 140 feet, 7 inches. Declan Fricko was sixth in the high jump, clearing 5 feet, 8 inches.
Other high finishes: Austin Sattely was ninth in the 400 dash, Cyle Bowser 10th in the triple jump and Jeremy Troup 13th and 14th in the 3,200 and 1,600 runs respectively.
Union
Quintin Weaver turned in a seventh-place finish in the 800 run (2:09.05) with a district-qualifying time. He also was 15th in the 1,600 run.
GIRLS
Redbank Valley
The highest finish for the Lady Bulldogs came from Zoie Stewart, who blasted a javelin throw a career-best 126 feet, 2 inches to finish second behind returning state placewinner, Moniteau’s Cambrie Campbell and her impressive mark of 141 feet, 3 inches.
Paiton Rizzo had a busy day for the Lady Bulldogs. She was second in the long jump (15 feet, 10 1/2 inches), fifth in the triple jump (32 feet, 4 inches), eighth in the 100 hurdles and ran a leg on the fifth-place 4x100 relay (54.45) with Taylor King, Haley Minich and Elisabeth Hook.
The 4x800 relay, consisting of Emma Huffman, Rhiannon Laughlin, Carley Shick and Kim Westover, wound up third in 11:12.12, a season-best time as was the 4x100.
Shick added a fifth in the 400 dash (1:06.05) while Laughlin was eighth in the 1,600 run (6:24.69) and Minich eighth in the 200 dash (28.92).
In the field, Emily Gourley finished fifth in the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches) while Karlee Wells, Maddy Marshall and Frankie Dinger were seventh, eighth and 10th in the javelin.
Marshall and Grace Dougherty were seventh and ninth in the discus while Marshall was 10th in the shot put.
Other high finishes: Madison Martinka and Hook were 11th in the 100 hurdles and 100 dash respectively. The 4x400 relay of Gourley, Alaina Hook, Minich and Shick was seventh with a season-best time of 4:27.28.
Union
Sadyra Harris was the highest finisher for the Damsels, placing fourth in the 800 run (2:38.24). She joined teammates Hannah Atzeni, McKayla Dietz and Ayanna Ruffner on the ninth-place 4x100 relay (56.64).
Lainey Stockdill finished 11th in the 1,600 run, Atzeni was 14th in the long jump and Morgan Cumberland finished 17th in the 100 hurdles.
