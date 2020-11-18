Montana Hetrick vs. Bosch
Redbank Valley’s Montana Hetrick hits over Chestnut Ridge’s Belle Bosch (10) during last Tuesday’s PIAA playoff game. Hetrick had a big night at the net with 29 kills in a four-set win over the District 5 champions. Monday, she was named the PVCA District 9 Class 2A Most Valuable Player.

 Photo by Mike Maslar

Redbank Valley’s Montana Hetrick earned the top honor in the annual Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association’s All-District 9 Class 2A team.

The all-district team announced Monday had Hetrick as the Most Valuable Player while teammates Alivia Huffman, a sophomore, and senior Brynn Rearick were also part of the eight-player squad.

Hetrick is an outside hitter as well as Huffman while Rearick is a libero, all of them helping lead the Lady Bulldogs to a Class 2A title and trip into the quarterfinals of the PIAA playoffs.

Also on the team are Punxsutawney’s Katelyn Griebel, Keystone’s Emma Burrows and Jozee Weaver, Moniteau’s Aslyn Pry and Kane’s Audri Marconi.

