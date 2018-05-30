SHIPPENSBURG — It was miserably hot, his timing was off a tad and yet Redbank Valley sophomore Sam Hetrick brought home a state medal.
That’s a good sign for the underclassman. Success on even an “off” day.
Hetrick on Saturday, he worked through some timing issues on his approach and still managed a medal despite clearing 6 feet, 2 inches. He was one of seven jumpers to clear the height, but tiebreakers landed him a share of seventh with Quaker Valley senior Noah Berry.
The other 6-2 jumper, Montoursville junior Dominick Caputo, took sixth place by himself.
Usually, it’ll take 6-4 to get on the stand, but the Bulldogs underclassmen will take it.
“I was feeling good and felt that I’d do really good, but my timing was off, said Hetrick. “I threw my head back too early and my shoulders would hit the bar every time.”
Hetrick entered at 6 feet and missed his first two attempts before clearing and then he cleared 6-2 on his first try before missing three straight at 6-4. Hetrick had cleared 6-5 two weeks ago at the Redbank Valley Invitational and won districts with a 6-2 last week.
“I’m happy. I didn’t think I was going to medal, but I wound up tying for seventh,” Hetrick said. “The heat was killing me. I feel baked out here.”
“Competing in the state championship is more a mental game than a physical game at that time of the season,” Bulldogs head coach Andy Rex said. “Samuel has proven all season that the right mental approach can get the job done no matter the situation. Being a sophomore and making his first trip to Shippensburg was impressive in itself. To bring back a state medal is even more impressive.”
Valley senior Darius Johnson won with a 6-7, Hopewell senior Dantae Ranieri was second at 6-6 and three jumpers cleared 6-4 with seven jumpers going over 6-2, three getting medals after tiebreakers.
“He didn’t have his best jump of the season at states, but anytime you can medal without a personal best performance, you’re still doing something really special,” said Rex of Hetrick, who jumped a school-record 6-5 at the Redbank Valley Invitational, then won the D9 title in Brookville clearing 6-2.
“Coach Megan Harmon has done a great job with our high jumpers this season and this core group will be around for a while,” Rex said. “It’s nice to see that Samuel will be returning for a couple more seasons, as I’m sure he will only work harder in the offseason to get even better.”
After going six years without a state medal, the combined programs at Redbank Valley now have medaled in five straight seasons. Back in 2015, Hetrick’s older brother Wyatt medaled with an eighth in the 110-meter hurdles.
“Redbank has a pretty nice medal streak going at states and we look forward, as a coaching staff, to continue on that path,” Rex said. “Getting kids to the state championship every year is always our goal, but to snag a medal or two is always a bonus.
“Adding onto our “Track & Field Wall of Fame” at Redbank is an absolute honor and we get to add another this year, with Samuel joining his older brother Wyatt.”
