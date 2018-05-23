When: Friday and Saturday at Shippensburg University
What’s at stake/format: A top-eight finish garners a state medal. In all races except the 3,200-meter run, athletes must qualify for the finals in a preliminary race on Friday. In the 100 and 200 dashes, and 110/100 hurdles, two rounds of of qualifying races narrow the field to eight finalists.
In field events, with the exception of the high jump and pole vault, athletes in the top nine places after three attempts advance to the finals with three more attempts. The best distance, regardless of when it happened, is used to determined final placing.
For those who have PCN (Pennsylvania Cable Network), Saturday’s finals will be aired live. Check local listings
STATE QUALIFIER
Redbank Valley
High jump: Sam Hetrick, Soph. He'll jump Friday at 12:30 p.m. Hetrick is one nine jumpers who cleared 6 feet, 2 inches at the district level last week with five others clearing 6 feet, 4 inches — Valley senior Darius Johnson, Canon senior Connor Hess, Hopewell senior Dantae Ranieri, Bermudian Springs sophomore Kolt Byers and Youngsville freshman Jake Hogg.
For the season Hetrick's best of 6 feet, 5 inches ranks tied for fourth according to milesplit.com. Two jumpers have gone over 6-8 this year in Class AA — Byers senior John Reichenbach of Salisbury Township. Byers won the District 3 title at 6-4 while Reichenbach cleared 6 feet in winning the District 11 crown.
Hess has cleared 6-6 this year with Hetrick and Boiling Springs senior Dylan Lanoue at 6-5.
At states last year, Johnson was fourth at 6-5 while Reichenbauch finished sixth at 6-2.
It'll be who is the cleanest, or less misses, running up the ladder to the winning height. Over the past decade, the low height to get into a top-eight medal finish is 6 foot, 2 inches with tiebreakers, so if Hetrick can duplicate his district title height of 6-4 or equal is school-record 6-5, he will likely medal.
As for the title height, 6 foot, 8 inches or better has won the past six seasons. Last year's winning height was 6 foot, 10 inches by graduated Andrew Batula of Annville Cleona of District 3. Three of six jumpers who cleared 6-2 earned a top-eight medal finish after tiebreakers.
