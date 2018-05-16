BROOKVILLE — If you punch your ticket to Shippensburg University in late May, you’ve probably earned it.
That’s certainly the case and maybe even more for the Redbank Valley and Union athletes headed to Friday’s District 9 Class 2A Track and Field Championships.
It’s a combined meet this year for the first time in awhile as Class 3A will run concurrently. Action gets under way at 12:30 p.m. and will end under the lights, most likely around 9 p.m.
And that’s if it’s weather-permitting. The forecast wasn’t a favorable one Tuesday night with chance of rain around 90 percent for Friday. Saturday, the makeup day, isn’t much better, so it’ll likely be a wet day at the track, whenever it is.
Clearly the leading contender considering his team-record performance at the Redbank Valley Invitational is Bulldogs sophomore Sam Hetrick, who cleared 6 feet, 5 inches in the high jump.
That puts him in the No. 1 spot in seeding.
“Samuel has been solid this season in the high jump,” Bulldogs head coach Andy Rex said. “He is undefeated in the district this season, coming off the Invite victory and that will be his main focus at districts.
“A season-best at the Invite of 6-5 certainly is a big boost for his confidence knowing that he is the No. 1 seed. Like most events, the automatic qualifier height of 6-4 will most likely be necessary to earn a spot to states. Samuel has a great chance at making the top two at districts, but a D9 championship is certainly the goal.”
Brookville’s Cameron Hooven is the No. 2 seed at 6-2 with five other jumpers with season-best clears of 6 feet — Johnsonburg’s trio of Trevor Lobaugh, R.J. Miller and Alec McManus, Otto-Eldred’s Jess Bennett and Brookville’s De-Angelo Coffey.
Last year at districts as a freshman, Hetrick had a breakthrough performance and nearly got to states as he was one of five jumpers to clear 6 feet, but wound up third after the least-misses tiebreaker sorted things out. He and Coffey are the only jumpers back who placed in the top six.
Kahle reached states for the first time last year in the 100-meter dash, finishing second behind Clarion’s Brendan Zerfoss to earn an automatic berth, although he ran a state-qualifying time of 11.24 seconds.
This year, he’s one of five sprinters who has run a state-qualifying time of sub-11.3 going into the postseason. He’s seeded fourth at 11.16 behind Zerfoss (10.94), Brookville’s Ian Thrush (11.01) and Elk County Catholic’s Jacob Koss (11.14). Brookville’s Bryan Dworek (11.23) is fifth behind Kahle with a state-qualifying time as well.
But at districts, a runner must do it again or finish in the top two to punch a ticket to next weekend’s PIAA Championships at Shippensburg University.
“Keaton has been our workhorse all season,” Rex said. “He has always put the team before himself and has been a big part of our decision-making and meet planning. Keaton has worked very hard throughout the season and has performed better each track meet. We believe he is peaking at the right time.
“He is motivated in the sprints and has plenty of experience with the big meets and with his competition. He has put himself in a great position to possibly compete in two events at states. As was the case last season, we are hoping for an automatic qualification for Keaton, but a top-two finish can get that trip to states solidified.”
Kahle is also seeded seventh in the 200 dash at 23.3 behind Zerfoss, Thrush, Dworek, Port Allegany’s Bryce Baker, Koss and Kane’s Ray Maze. The state-qualifying time is 22.88 and Zerfoss, Thrush and Dworek have been under that this year.
The Bulldogs have four other athletes headed to Brookville — Declan Fricko in the high jump, Travis Crawford in the pole vault, Logan Minich in the discus and Austin Rupp in the javelin.
“The coaching staff is excited at getting some boys to states and even some state medals,” Rex said. “It will take some outstanding performances, but we believe our boys are up to the challenge and have plenty of experience in these big meets.”
The Lady Bulldogs return state qualifier Emily Gourley, who is seeded seventh with five other high jumpers at 4 feet, 10 inches. Six jumpers are seeded at 5 feet or above with top-seeded Taylor Newton of Elk County Catholic at 5 feet, 5 inches.
Clarion’s Laken Lewis (5-4), Punxsutawney’s Leah Miller (5-3), and Clarion’s Lexi Lauer and Kane’s Audri Marconi (both at 5-2) have all jumped the state-qualifying mark of 5-2 or better.
“High jump is going to be tough this year, but Emily is a captain on this team for a reason,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Mike Fricko said. “If she stays focused and does her best, she’ll be happy with the outcome — regardless of the official results.”
Paiton Rizzo will be busy in three events. She’s seeded fourth in the triple jump, eighth in the long jump and runs a leg on the six-seeded 4x100 relay.
In the triple jump, Oswayo Valley’s Sara McKean and Cameron County’s Camme Guisto are the favored top two seeds and only jumpers over the state-qualifying mark of 35-6, but Rizzo is fourth at 34-7 with Johnsonburg’s Cassidy King at 34-9.
“Paiton seems to be doing all the right things at the right time, and I would love nothing more than to get her to the state competition — it’s certainly within her reach,” Fricko said.
Also coming on strong late is Zoie Stewart, who is seeded fifth in a very loaded javelin field. Considering that four of the top five Class 2A throws have come from D9 with top-seeded Trinity Clark of Kane leading the way at 165 feet, 3 inches, Stewart’s focus will be getting the state-qualifying mark of 121 feet or better. She threw a 126-2 last week at the Invite.
“Zoie didn’t compete as a junior and just kind of came out of nowhere this year,” Fricko said. “She’s certainly a hard worker and continues to improve upon her previous throws. She’s excited for this week, and I’m excited for her.”
Top-six finishes score team points and the Lady Bulldogs have two sixth-seeded relays in the 4x800 of Rhiannon Laughlin, Kim Westover, Emma Huffman and Carley Shick, and the 4x100 relay of a combination of Rizzo, Haley Minich, Elisabeth Hook, Taylor King and Lexi Holt.
“We may not have top seeds, but we are certainly representing well,” Fricko said. “Anything can happen at the district meet. We’ve seen it happen year after year, so I’m hopeful about the results. The team was a lot of fun to coach this year and they continually improved throughout the season.”
Union sends four boys to districts with Nolan Cumberland coming off his Redbank Valley Invite win in the pole vault and earning a No. 3 seed at 12 feet, 3 inches. Kane’s Teddy Race is the top seed at 13-6. Kane’s Aaron Hottel and Port Allegany’s Trey Stiles are seeded second at 12-6.
The state-qualifying standard is 13-6.
Quintin Weaver seeded 10th in the 1,600 run and 13th in the 800 run. Tye Sapien is the No. 13 seed in the 800 run.
No Union girl qualified for districts.
