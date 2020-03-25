With a memorable season and basketball career now officially behind her at Redbank Valley, senior Tara Hinderliter picked her next uniform to wear on the court starting this fall.
Hinderliter recently committed to Penn State DuBois where she’ll pursue a degree in Early Childhood Education. She’ll join a team coached by Pat Lewis and assistant Scott Creighton, both former D9 coaches with a roster featuring four D9 graduates at this point.
“There were a couple other schools I was looking into,” Hinderliter said Sunday night. “Coach Lewis and Creighton started talking to me and I went to visit the campus and loved it. I knew it was the perfect fit. I loved the coaches and they told me I would be a great fit to the team.”
The Lady Lions finished 16-10 after losing in the Penn State University Athletic Conference semifinals to Brandywine. Union graduate Lexey Shick, a junior, averaged 10.7 points and 6 rebounds per game. Freshman Malliah Shreck of Cranberry led the team in scoring and rebounding with gaudy numbers of 16.3 and 14.8 respectively.
Sophomore Leah Lindemuth of Brockway scored 8 points and grabbed 5.6 rebounds per game. while freshman Maggie Schmader also from Brockway came off the bench and played 7 minutes per game.
“Knowing that several fellow D9ers were doing so well, I knew this would great to be part of that,” Hinderliter said. “I have talked to Lexey several times and she had great things to say about the team and coaches.”
Hinderliter wound up leading D9 in scoring at 21.1 points per game and Clarion’s Kait Constantino was the only other girl in the district to reach at least 20 right at 20 ppg. She was a first-team KSAC player and was named the Courier-Express/Tri-County Sunday Player of the Year in the latest edition.
Even more important was her team’s first D9 title run since 1998 as the Lady Bulldogs beat Keystone for the Class 2A title. They followed that up with a first-round state playoff win over Cochranton before a loss to Bellwood-Antis finished the season at 20-8.
Hinderliter finished with 1,401 points, ranking second behind her sister, the program’s all-time scoring leader with 1,997 points.
“It really does feel great to be part of such an awesome group of girls and coaches,” Hinderliter said. “They have made my senior year a very memorable one. I could not have accomplished what I did without them.”