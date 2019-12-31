RURAL VALLEY — For Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs senior guard Tara Hinderliter, her career-high scoring game also got her to a significant career milestone.
In last Saturday’s consolation game at the West Shamokin Holiday Tournament, Hinderliter scored 38 points in the Lady Bulldogs’ 67-26 rout of Ligonier Valley.
She needed 30 to reach 1,000 and now she’s ranked No. 7 out of eight 1,000-point scorers in school history with 1,008 points. Jen Duhnke scored 1,001 points.
Tara is now part of a club headed by her older sister Brooke (1,997) along with Becky Edmonds (1,228), Michelle Aikins (1,211), Lacey Blose (1,155), Michelle Johnston (1,149) and Amy Hepler (1,105).
For Hinderliter, all that mattered was that it came in a win. The Lady Bulldogs lost to Freeport Saturday, so the rebound effort improved their record to 7-2 going into Friday’s home game with Moniteau.
“I feel that everybody just wants to play as a team and work the ball and as long as we win, that’s all that matters,” Hinderliter said.
Lady Bulldogs head coach Chris Edmonds felt like the 38 came as natural as it could’ve been.
“I actually thought they were a quiet 38 points,” Edmonds said. “Nothing was forced to her. She earned them all on her own and they were in the flow of the game. She took control and it got us another win for the season.”
Hinderliter just looks at it as well as working hard, moving the ball, and taking what the defense gives up.
“I just need to work as hard as I possibly can and take whatever I can get,” she said.
“She started taking over the team when she was a sophomore,” Edmonds said. “She stepped into the starting lineup and has been leading us since. That was a major milestone for her, which also came on a career night scoring for the game.”
Also finding the scoring column for the Lady Bulldogs was Alivia Huffman, who scored eight points. From there, it was a lot of balance.
“Every night, we’re having seven or eight girls score and that’s a big improvement over the last couple years, so definitely the contribution of the other girls are big.”
Friday, the Lady Bulldogs dropped the tournament opener to Freeport in a 68-59 loss. Hinderliter scored 19 points while Madison Foringer finished with 12 points and Huffman added nine points.
Sydney Shemanski scored 16 points to lead Freeport.
In Saturday’s championship game, host West Shamokin beat Freeport 48-38.
After Friday’s game with Moniteau, the Lady Bulldogs start a six game stretch with five of them being on the road. They visit A-C Valley Jan. 8 and Forest Area in Tionesta Jan. 10.