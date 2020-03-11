LOCK HAVEN — Slippery Rock University women’s basketball senior guard Brooke Hinderliter was named to the 2019-20 All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division first team, the league office announced last Thursday with the unveiling of its year-end awards.
The honor marks the third consecutive year that Hinderliter has been recognized as an all-conference performer. Hinderliter joins Kory Fielitz, Lori Robinson and Shelbey Wardman as the only players in program history have earned All-PSAC West accolades on three occasions.
Hinderliter capped off a brilliant four-year career at The Rock in 2019-20 by starting all 28 games and averaging 19.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game over 32.8 minutes played per contest. Hinderliter closed the season ranked third in the PSAC in free throw shooting percentage (.835) and fifth in scoring.
The Redbank Valley graduate, who owns the Lady Bulldogs’ scoring record with 1,997 points, was the only player in the PSAC West this season to average at least 19.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game. Additionally, Hinderliter is just one seven players across the entire Atlantic Region (PSAC, CIAA, MEC) to reach those statistical minimums in 2019-20.
Arguably the top all-around player to ever take the floor for Slippery Rock, Hinderliter ended her collegiate career as the program’s all-time leader in free throws made (494), games started (111) and tied for the most games played (112) in addition to ranking second in points scored (1,743), third in offensive rebounds (248), third in free throw shooting percentage (.832), third in minutes played (3,338), eighth in total rebounds (629), 10th in steals (128), 19th in blocks (32) and 19th in assists (202).
Hinderliter leaves The Rock as one of only three players in program history, along with Beth Dansberger (1992-96) and Lori Robinson (1993-98), to be ranked in the top 20 of all five major career statistical categories (points, rebounds, steals, blocks, assists) at SRU.
The PSAC also announced that Edinboro’s Michaela Barnes was voted the PSAC West Athlete of the Year while Indiana’s Lexi Griggs was recognized as the PSAC West Defensive Athlete of the Year with Edinboro’s Rana Elhusseini earning PSAC West Freshman of the Year accolades. IUP’s Tom McConnell rounded out the major award winners in the Division as the PSAC West Coach of the Year.
Slippery Rock recently concluded its 2019-20 season by narrowly missing out on a PSAC Tournament berth with six conference wins. Its six league wins marked the sixth consecutive year in which The Rock has won at least six PSAC contests, which is a program first.