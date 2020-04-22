CLARION — North Clarion’s Abby Gatesman, Punxsutawney’s Chloe Presloid, and Coudersport’s Bob Tingley are the major All American Awards & Engraving D9Sports.com District 9 girls’ basketball award winners for the 2019-2020 season.
The team was announced last Friday.
Gatesman is the Player of the Year, Presloid is the Rookie of the Year and Tingley is the Chuck Daly Coach of the Year Presented by the Chuck Daly Foundation.
In addition to the major awards, first-, second- and third-team All American Awards & Engraving D9Sports.com All-District 9 teams were chosen.
Joining Gatesman on the first team were Brookville’s Marcy Schindler, Clarion’s Kait Constantino, Coudersport’s Sarah Chambers, Elk County Catholic’s Taylor Newton and Redbank Valley’s Tara Hinderliter.
It’s Hinderliter’s second all-district honor. She was a third-team selection as a junior.
On the second team were Bradford’s Hannah Lary, Keystone’s Emily Lauer, Moniteau’s Aslyn Pry, Port Allegany’s Cailey Barnett, Punxsutawney’s Sarah Weaver, and Union’s Dominika Logue.
On the third team were Brockway’ Selena Buttery, Brookville’s Lauren Hergert, Coudersport’s Rosalyn Page, Cranberry’s Ava Ferringer, North Clarion’s Mackenzie Bauer, and Punxsutawney’s Riley Presloid.ALL AMERICAN AWARDS & ENGRAVING PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Abby Gatesman, Senior, North Clarion
Gatesman led North Clarion to a 26-1 record, a KSAC Title, a second-place finish in District 9 Class 1A and the PIAA Class 1A quarterfinals, where the She-Wolves were slated to play WPIAL champion Rochester before the season was cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She averaged 14.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 3.1 steals per game on the season despite many times not even playing three full quarters because of North Clarion beat teams by an average of 30 points per game during the regular season. Her numbers increased to 16.2 points, 11.2 rebounds. 6.2 assists and 2.8 steals per game in the postseason.
The KSAC MVP, Gatesman was an all-state selection as a junior and is making her second consecutive appearance on the District 9 first team. She finished her career with 1,232 career points and will play college basketball at NCAA Division II Clarion University next season.
ALL AMERICAN AWARDS & ENGRAVING ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: Chloe Presloid, Freshman, Punxsutawney
Presloid helped Punxsutawney to the District 9 Class 4A title and a 19-5 record by averaging 8.6 points per game and hitting 41 3-pointers. Running the point a lot during the year for the Lady Chucks, she shot 35 percent from 3-point range on the season and added 2.1 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game.
FIRST-TEAM
- Marcy Schindler, Sr., Brookville (14.2 ppg, 11.0 rpg, 2.5 bpg, 1.8 spg, Shot 46.1 percent from the field)
- Kait Constantino, Sr., Clarion (20.0 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 2.8 spg, 1.1 apg; 1,314 career points)
- Sarah Chambers, Jr., Coudersport (13.6 ppg, 11.1 rpg, 3.7 spg, 2.6 apg, 4.2 bpg)
- Taylor Newton, Sr., Elk County Catholic (16.9 ppg, 12.3 rpg, 4.6 spg, 3.2 apg, 2.1 spg, Shot 51 percent from the field; Recorded 23 double-doubles; 1,397 career points)
- Abby Gatesman, Sr., North Clarion (Player of the Year; 14.6 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 5.1 apg, 3.1 spg, 49 3-pointers; 1,232 career points
- Tara Hinderliter, Sr., Redbank Valley (21.1 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 4.2 spg; 1,401 career points)
SECOND TEAM
- Hannah Lary, Jr., Bradford (18.6 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 3.0 spg, 3.0 apg, 66 3-pointers)
- Emily Lauer, Jr., Keystone (15.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 3.5 spg, 2.5 apg, 0.9 bpg)
- Cailey Barnett, Sr., Port Allegany (18.8 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 5.3 spg, 3.0 apg, 53 3-pointers; 1,312 career points
- Aslyn Pry, Jr., Moniteau (14.6 ppg, 13.3 rpg, 3.0 spg, 2.7 apg, 1.5 bpg)
- Sarah Weaver, Jr., Punxsutawney (14.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 3.0 apg, 1.9 spg, 30 3-pointers
- Dominika Logue, So., Union (17.2 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 3.4 apg, 4.2 spg, 1.4 bpg)
THIRD TEAM
- Selena Buttery, So., Brockway (11.0 ppg, 12.2 rpg, 5.1 bpg, 1.8 apg, 1.5 spg)
- Lauren Hergert, Sr., Brookville (9.4 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 2.3 spg, 1.7 apg)
- Rosalyn Page, Jr., Coudersport (9.0 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 2.1 spg, 1.4 apg)
- Ava Ferringer, Jr., Cranberry (14.5 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 1.4 apg, 1.3 spg, 0.9 bpg)
- Mackenzie Bauer, Sr., North Clarion (11.6 ppg, 4.0 spg, 2.9 apg, 2.7 rpg, 29 3-pointers)
- Riley Presloid, Jr., Punxsutawney (13.5 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.0 spg, 1.8 apg, 59 3-pointers.
2000 – No Award