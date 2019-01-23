MANSFIELD — The Slippery Rock University women’s basketball team defeated Mansfield University, 70-39, last Friday in what was one of The Rock’s top defensive performances in program history.
The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference crossover win improved The Rock’s record to 8-8 on the season overall and 6-4 in league play. Mansfield drops to 1-13 overall and 1-10 in the PSAC with the loss.
Slippery Rock’s 39 points allowed is tied for the third lowest single-game total against a Division II team in program history. The school record for points allowed in a game against a Division II foe is 30 versus Clarion in 1983-84.
The Rock forced Mansfield into 18 turnovers while holding the Mountaineers to shooting percentages of just 27.8 (15-for-54) from the field and 16.7 (3-for-18) from 3-point range. Mansfield was held to just five made field goals in the second half.
Conversely, Slippery Rock was an efficient 45.3 percent (24-for-53) from the field overall and 40 percent (8-for-20) from 3-point territory. SRU, which committed just 11 turnovers Friday, also held advantages over Mansfield in rebounding (41-33), steals (9-4), points off turnovers (21-5) and second chance points (11-6).
Ciara Patterson paced The Rock’s offense with 15 points to go with six rebounds and a pair of steals. Patterson went 5-for-11 from the field overall including three successful 3-point attempts.
Former Keystone standout Madison Johnson came off the bench to give The Rock a season-high 14 points. Johnson, who also pulled in three rebounds, was a near perfect 5-for-6 from the field overall. Morgan Henderson just missed out on a double-double with an 11-point, eight-rebound effort. She also produced three assists and one block in the victory.
The Rock’s top scorer, junior guard and former Redbank Valley star Brooke Hinderliter, managed just two points on 0-for-7 shooting from the floor, nailing her only two free throws.
Hinderliter, however, is having strong season and stands at 980 career points going into Wednesday’s game at home against Pitt-Johnstown.
For the year, Hinderliter is averaging a team-best 18.1 points per game to go along with 5.4 rebounds per game on 46.9 percent shooting from the floor. She’s also converting on 84.4 percent of her free throws.
Saturday, Slippery Rock travels to Gannon.
In other college news:
— Waynesburg senior Jake Dougherty, another former Redbank Valley Bulldog, earned one of his school’s athlete of the week awards after averaging 12.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and a team-high 3.5 assists per game for Waynesburg last week.
The standout wing connected on 47.1 percent of his field goals and canned six-of-11 3-point attempts (.545). Dougherty went off for a game-high 21 points and a team-high seven rebounds over 27 minutes off the bench during Friday’s loss at Grove City. He shot seven-of-11 from the floor and knocked down five-of-seven three-point attempts.
Waynesburg took a 4-13 record into Wednesday’s game at Chatham.
Dougherty is averaging 6.4 points and 3.5 rebounds per game in 17 games. Another former Bulldog, Sam Heeter, has appeared in all 17 games as well, scoring 1.6 points per game in an average of 8.8 minutes.
