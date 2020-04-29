Redbank Valley senior Tara Hinderliter added another award to her high school resume before she heads to Penn State-DuBois in the fall as she earned All-State recognition by the Pennsylvania Sports Writers.
District 9’s leading scorer at 21.1 points while also averaging 4.2 steals and 3.9 rebounds per game was named to the Class 2A Third Teeam.
Hinderliter, named a First Team All-District 9 player by D9Sports.Com last week, helped lead the Lady Bulldogs to their first D9 title since 1998. She finished with 1,401 career points, ranking second to only her older sister Brooke’s 1,997 points. Brooke was a four-time All-State player from 2013-16, two second-team and two third-team honors.
Hinderliter was one of five D9 players to earn All-State honors, all but one of them girls. In Class 1A, North Clarion’s Abby Gatesman, Elk County Catholic’s Taylor Newton and Coudersport’s Sarah Chambers were First-, Second- and Third-Team selections respectively.
Clarion-Limestone’s Hayden Callen was the only D9 boy to earn an All-State award. He was a Third-Team selection.