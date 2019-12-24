WEST CHESTER — Former Redbank Valley standout Brooke Hinderliter tied her career-high when she knocked down a free throw with 0.7 seconds left in overtime to lift Slippery Rock to a 78-77 win on the road at West Chester University last Saturday night in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference crossover contest, snapping a six-game losing skid.
The win finished off a 1-1 weekend on the road. The Rock lost 69-56 at Kutztown last Friday night.
Hinderliter’s 33rd point of the night put the finishing touches on a double digit comeback effort for The Rock (3-8, 1-4 PSAC), which trailed 42-29 at halftime and 54-43 with 2:46 to play in the third.
SRU closed the third quarter on a 9-0 run to trail 54-52 heading to the fourth, then opened the fourth on a 15-7 run to cap a 24-7 rally that gave The Rock a 67-61 lead with 53 seconds to play in regulation.
SRU turned the ball over twice inside the final minute and missed one free throw, allowing West Chester (3-7, 1-4 PSAC) to capitalize. The Golden Rams went on a 7-1 run over a stretch of just 18 seconds to tie the game at 68-68 with 25 seconds left.
Both teams missed good looks inside the final 20 seconds of regulation to send the game to overtime.
The teams traded buckets early in the overtime before Slippery Rock pushed the advantage out to 77-73 with 1:04 to play. West Chester answered the call again, capitalizing on an SRU turnover to hit a pair of layups to tie the game at 77-77 with 22 seconds left in the extra session. Hinderliter attempted a final shot with 0.7 seconds left, but was fouled from behind. She hit the front end of two free throws for the winning bucket.
Hinderliter finished her night 10-of-25 from the field and 12-of-16 from the free throw line for 33 points to go along with nine rebounds. Keystone graduate Madison Johnson added 12 points and seven rebounds as the only other SRU player in double figures.
Daeja Quick chipped in nine points and four assists, Olivia Fusaro scored eight points and LeeAnn Gibson scored eight points and grabbed 13 rebounds.
Slippery Rock made just 10 field goals in the first half, but knocked down nine in the third quarter to ignite the comeback. The Rock shot 36.6 percent from the field (26-of-71), 31.6 percent from 3-point (6-of-19) and 74.1 percent from the free throw line (20-of-27). SRU outrebounded West Chester by a 51-39 margin.
Leah Johnson scored 20 points to lead West Chester.
Saturday’s game marked the final contest of the 2019 calendar year for Slippery Rock, which will break for the holidays before returning to action Jan. 3 at Clarion University.
In last Friday’s loss to Kutztown, Hinderliter led the Rock with 26 points. She was 8-for-15 from the floor and 8-for-9 from the foul line while hitting two of her three shots from beyond the 3-point line. Johnson scored 14 points.
For the season, Hinderliter is averaging a team-high 20 points per game on 38.7 percent shooting. She’s made 86.5 percent (77-for-89) of her free throws while averaging 5.4 rebounds.
Hinderliter ranks sixth in the PSAC in scoring and third in free throw percentage.