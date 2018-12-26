All five Redbank Valley and Union winter sports teams are active during the holiday break, including four basketball tournaments and the annual Redbank Valley Christmas Duals in wrestling.
In New Bethlehem Saturday, the Bulldogs host an 11-team dual meet event while both Redbank Valley basketball teams are on the road. The Bulldogs play two pre-scheduled games at the Forest Area Christmas Classic in Tionesta while the Lady Bulldogs, rather than hosting their own Christmas Tournament as they have the past several years, head to the West Shamokin Tournament.
Like the tip-off weekend, Union is hosting two more tournaments Thursday and Friday, this time crowning champions rather than using a pre-scheduled matchup format like the first time.
Here’s a closer look at all of the week’s schedule:
Wrestling
The ambitious 11-team tournament schedule gets under way on three mats — two in the main gym and one in the auxiliary gym — starting at 9 a.m. at Redbank Valley.
Each of the 11 teams have five dual meets. The host Bulldogs wrestle Slippery Rock, Jamestown, Oswayo Valley, Youngsville and Mercer.
The other teams attending are Clarion, Kane, Brockway and Punxsutawney.
No team champion will be crowned. The entire schedule is listed below. Matches will start soon after the previous round is completed, so it’s likely the schedule will finish up in the late afternoon or early evening.
Ranked wrestlers at the tournament, as per the latest papowerwrestling.com state rankings:
106: Ridge Cook, Fr., Redbank Valley (No. 22).
113: Chase McLaughlin, Soph., Jamestown (No. 8); Nick Ayres, Jr., Slippery Rock (No. 20).
120: Mason Songer, Sr., Redbank Valley (No. 19); Dom Inzana, Soph., Brockway (No. 21).
126: Blake Passarelli, Sr., Curwensville (No. 7); Brayden Altobelli, Sr., Redbank Valley (No. 22).
138: Anthony Glasl, Jr., Brockway (No. 10); Noah Blankenship, Sr., Kane (No. 17).
152: Aiden Hulings, Sr., Kane (No. 12).
160: Alec English, Sr., Kane (No. 4); Mike Antal, Sr., Slippery Rock (No. 21).
170: Elijiah Hilliard, Sr., Slippery Rock (No. 10).
182: Kaleb Kamerer, Sr., Slippery Rock (No. 19).
195: Garrett McClintick, Sr., Brockway (No. 9).
220: Aiden Gardner, Soph., Redbank Valley (No. 18); Ty Stahli, Sr., Kane (No. 21).
HWT: Mitchell Nesevich, Sr., Jamestown (No. 16).
SCHEDULE
Round 1A: Redbank Valley vs. Slippery Rock (mat 1), Kane vs. Jamestown (mat 2), Brockway vs. Oswayo Valley (mat 3).
Round 1B: Curwensville vs. Youngsville (mat 1), Punxsutawney vs. Mercer (mat 2).
Round 2A: Redbank Valley vs. Jamestown (mat 1), Kane vs. Oswayo Valley (mat 2), Brockway vs. Youngsville (mat 3).
Round 2B: Curwensville vs. Mercer (mat 1), Clarion vs. Slippery Rock (mat 3).
Round 3A: Redbank Valley vs. Oswayo Valley (mat 1), Kane vs. Youngsville (mat 2), Brockway vs. Mercer (mat 3).
Round 3B: Punxsutawney vs. Slippery Rock (mat 2), Clarion vs. Jamestown (mat 3).
Round 4A: Redbank Valley vs. Youngsville (mat 1), Kane vs. Mercer (mat 2).
Round 4B: Curwensville vs. Slippery Rock (mat 1), Punxsutawney vs. Jamestown (mat 2), Clarion vs. Oswayo Valley (mat 3).
Round 5A: Redbank Valley vs. Mercer (mat 1), Brockway vs. Slippery Rock (mat 3).
Round 5B: Curwensville vs. Jamestown (mat 1), Punxsutawney vs. Oswayo Valley (mat 2), Clarion vs. Youngsville (mat 3).
Round 6: Kane vs. Punxsutawney (mat 1), Curwensville vs. Brockway (mat 2).
Basketball
It’s another two-tourney schedule at Union at the inaugural Eric Shick Insurance Agency Holiday Tournament, but these will crown champions.
Thursday’s schedule, girls: Cameron County vs. Clarion-Limestone (noon) and host Union vs. Sheffield (3 p.m.)
The 4-2 Damsels have played well out of the gate, with losses to Moniteau and A-C Valley. They face a 2-3 Lady Wolverines team that has scored over 30 points just once so far. They’re coming off a 56-17 loss at Johnsonburg last Wednesday.
In the other game, it’s the 0-5 Lady Lions facing 5-1 Cameron County. Both lost to a common opponent in Ridgway within a week span — C-L falling 63-40 back on Dec. 15 and Cameron County losing 43-36 last Friday.
Friday’s consolation game is set for 2 p.m. while the final is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Thursday’s schedule, boys: Reynolds vs. Venango Catholic (1:30 p.m.) and host Union vs. Saegertown (4:30 p.m.).
The Raiders are 1-4 taking on the 2-4 Vikings in the first game while the host Knights are 3-3 trying to get over .500 against Saegertown, which is 3-2.
Who is the pre-tournament favorite? Good question. Let’s go with the Union/Saegertown winner.
Friday’s consolation is scheduled for noon with the final at 4 p.m.
At Tionesta, it’s a two-game schedule for the 3-3 Bulldogs with no trophy at stake. They’ll play North Clarion Thursday at 6 p.m.
The Wolves are off to a 6-0 start with an average margin of victory at 28 points, including routs of KSAC-North contenders Clarion-Limestone (79-47) and Clarion (72-57).
Then on Friday at 7:30 p.m., the Bulldogs face the host Fires, who are 1-5 and on a five-game losing streak since opening the year with a 70-45 win over Christian Life Academy. They’ve given up 70 or more points in losses to North Clarion, C-L and Venango Catholic.
Thursday in Rural Valley, the 1-4 Lady Bulldogs open with the hosts at 6 p.m. while Freeport and Ligonier Valley play in the other matchup at 3 p.m.
West Shamokin is 3-4, which includes a 58-24 win over Brockway at home on Dec. 10. The Lady Bulldogs beat Brockway two days earlier, 57-34.
In the other matchup, Freeport is 5-1 and on a five-game winning streak with averaging margin of wins at 29 points. Ligonier Valley is 1-5.
Friday’s times are 3 p.m. for the consolation game and 6 p.m. for the championship.
