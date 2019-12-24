All four Redbank Valley and Union basketball teams have holiday tournaments on the schedule for the weekend and all but one are at home.
The Redbank Valley boys and both Union teams are hosting games while the Redbank Valley girls travel to the West Shamokin Tournament.
Here’s a rundown of the tournaments:
BOYS
Bulldogs hosting KSAC Classic
No champion will be crowned as it’s a four-game pre-scheduled setup.
Friday, the Bulldogs play Forest Area at 7:30 p.m. after North Clarion and A-C Valley meet at 6 p.m. Then on Saturday, the Bulldogs face North Clarion also at 7:30 p.m. after A-C Valley squares off against Forest Area at 6 p.m.
Junior varsity games are scheduled both days as well, using the auxiliary gym opposite the varsity matchup in the same time slots.
The Bulldogs are 1-5 while North Clarion (5-1) is coming off its first loss on a buzzer-beater to C-L last Thursday and the Wolves already have a 52-45 win over A-C Valley Dec. 17. A-C Valley is 4-2 with already a 77-35 win over Forest Area, which is 3-3 with two wins over Tidioute Charter and one against Venango Catholic.
Union hosting Tourney
The Knights open with Reynolds at 4:30 p.m. Friday while the other first-round matchup has Saegertown playing Venango Catholic at 1:30 p.m.
The Knights are 4-2 taking on a Raiders squad that’s off to a 2-4 start that includes a 41-34 loss to C-L, which beat the Knights 70-53 Dec. 17.
Saegertown is 4-1 while Venango Catholic is 0-7.
Saturday’s schedule has the consolation game at noon and final at 3 p.m.
GIRLS
Lady Bulldogs headed
to West Shamokin
At Rural Valley, the 6-1 Lady Bulldogs open with Freeport in Friday’s first round at 3 p.m. with the hosts and Ligonier Valley playing at 6 p.m.
Freeport is 4-2 while West Shamokin and Ligonier Valley are 3-3 and 1-5 respectively.
Saturday, the consolation and final are set for 3 and 6 p.m.
Union hosts tourney
At Rimersburg, the 4-2 Damsels start with 2-3 Cameron County at 3 p.m. while C-L and Sheffield square off Friday at noon.
Saturday’s schedule has the consolation game at 2 p.m. with the championship game set for 4:30 p.m.
Cameron County is 2-3 while C-L is 2-5.
Last year, the Damsels beat Sheffield and Cameron County on the way to the tournament title.