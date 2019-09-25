It’s a battle of unbeatens in District 9 Class 1A as the Small School division crossover schedule has the 4-0 Smethport Hubbers this year’s Homecoming Night foe for the 5-0 Redbank Valley Bulldogs on Friday.
Meanwhile, it’s back on the road for the 4-1 Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights as they travel to 1-4 Port Allegany on Saturday for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff game.
Looking at the latest Class 1A playoff standings, the Bulldogs sit atop the list with 600 power points with 4-0 Coudersport second at 480 points. The Falcon Knights are third at 450 points with the Hubbers fourth at 430 points.
The No. 5 team in the standings is 2-3 Elk County Catholic with no other team in the district with more than one win.
So while it looks to be a four- or five-team playoff bracket down the road in the postseason, this week’s matchups will certainly affect positioning, especially in New Bethlehem.
Here is a closer look at both games:
FRIDAY, Sept. 27
Smethport (4-0) at
Redbank Valley (5-0)
It’s Homecoming Night and the Bulldogs square off against the Hubbers in a battle of unbeatens. Last year, the Bulldogs lost 20-7 to the Hubbers on the road, so it’ll be a chance to avenge that loss and solidify their grip on the top seed for the playoffs.
“We are both undefeated, but we have both also played pretty weak schedules to this point,” Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold said. “I believe this will be the first big test for each of us. What they may have lost in size with those two big running backs, they have made up with using speed guys and putting them in a variety of positions.
“Their only loss in the last sixteen games is to Coudersport (in a playoff game) so it is without a doubt the toughest test we have had so far this year. We need to make sure we win on Tuesday and Wednesday if we want to notch the win on Friday.”
Indeed, both teams have taken care of business against struggling foes to date. The Bulldogs’ five opponents so far are 8-17, four of those wins coming from Keystone, while the Hubbers’ four foes are 4-16.
Common opponents: Sheffield and Otto-Eldred so far. The Bulldogs beat Sheffield, 61-28, while the Hubbers blanked the Wolverines, 40-0. The Bulldogs beat the Terrors, 47-12, while the Hubbers just beat the Terrors, 36-22, last week.
The Hubbers’ offense centers much around quarterback Noah Lent, who has thrown for 306 yards, most of that (197) coming in the opener against Sheffield. So they mostly run and Lent has gained nearly 500 yards with five TDs. Braedon Johnson (45-308) also gets a lot of carries. He’s also a danger on returns with a punt return for a score.
Also for the Hubbers, Bryent Johnson is a playmaker. Last week, he returned an interception and kick return for touchdowns.
The Bulldogs average 396 yards per game offensively — 285 rushing, 111 passing. Their running mix has been effective with sophomore Ray Shreckengost (41-402, 6 TDs), junior Kobe Bonanno (39-306, 6 TDs), junior Hudson Martz (33-216, 4 TDs) and quarterback Gunner Mangiantini (26-185, 4 TDs).
Mangiantini has completed 48 of 81 passes for 533 yards with three TDs and three interceptions. His top receivers are Ethan Hetrick (11-226, 2 TDs), Dalton Bish (12-107) and Javin Brentzel (13-107).
Defensively, Chase Bish and Ethan Hetrick share the lead in tackles per game at 6.2. Hetrick has eight sacks and Joe Mansfield has six.
SATURDAY, Sept. 28
Union/ACV (4-1) at
Port Allegany (1-4),
1:30 p.m.
The Falcon Knights make their fourth trip north — a loss to Coudersport to start the season, a win in a struggling effort at Sheffield and last week’s impressive 36-7 win at Elk County Catholic.
So the road warrior mentality is something head coach Brad Dittman’s team is looking at, although he’s acknowledging that the last afternoon game in Warren County was a shaky one.
“We ought to have good confidence after winning four in a row,” Dittman said. “The key is we didn’t play well in our last Saturday game at Sheffield and we’ll stress that. It’s a weird time for a Saturday and something not accustomed too, but we have to embrace that and go up and be ready to play.”
The Gators have lost four straight since a 14-12 win over Otto-Eldred to start the season, including a 55-0 loss to Coudersport last week and a 35-7 loss to Elk County Catholic two weeks ago.
Coudersport beat the Falcon Knights, 30-8.
The Gators don’t have their leading rusher Josh Rees (55-368 in three games), who was lost for the season with a knee injury. Freshman quarterback Drew Evens (44-for-93, 396 yards, 6 Ints.) runs the offense that’s struggled to put up points since the Rees injury. His top receivers are Howie Stuckey (5-116) and Noah Archer (13-94).
“They spread you out and run a lot of two-back sets and will throw some,” Dittman said. “They like to get the ball out quick, so we have to continue to do our thing and tackle.”
The key to the early success for the Falcon Knights is the development of their offensive line that was one of Dittman’s primary concerns going into the season.
It’s senior Layton Stewart at center, sophomore Carter Terwint and senior Colby best at guard, and junior Drayk Wolbert and junior Ethan McFadden at tackle.
“They’re all working their butts off better and taking great pride in running game and effort the last few games,” Dittman said. “It’s a combination of all the kids putting in work and paying attention to details.”
Stewart has been a big key since being moved to center from tackle.
“He’s leading the line and everyone is rallying around him. We moved him there and Drayk to tackle and that seemed to spark us. We’re really getting off the football and driving and sustaining our blocks. We’re getting hats on defenders.”
The Falcon Knights are averaging 328 yards per game — 187 rushing and 141 passing. Quarterback Luke Bowser (42-for-87, 555 yards, 6 TDs, 8 Ints.) leads the passing game and rushing TDs with six along with 146 yards on 27 carries. Kylar Culbertson (30-239, 3 TDs) and Tony Thompson (27-119, 1 TDs) are the leading ballcarriers out of the backfield.
Bowser’s top receiving targets are sophomore Caden Rainey (17-257, 2 TDs) and junior Tanner Merwin (14-233, 1 TD).
Defensively, Terwint and junior Eli Penny both share the team lead in tackles per game at 7.6.