RIMERSBURG — Game 1 of Year 1 for the Union Damsels softball team could be as soon as Thursday when they travel to play Karns City either at the football field complex or Chicora.
It’ll be one of the first times head coach Ray Ishman’s team will be on a real field considering the rotten preseason weather that’s plagued area squads.
Or the opener could be Friday at home against Redbank Valley, weather-permitting of course.
Ishman is helping start a program that has 13 girls on its first-ever roster. Ishman, who coached 10 years at Redbank Valley including five as head coach through 2005, likes what he’s working with in the early going.
“I’ve got a good bunch of girls willing to listen,” he said. “They have great attitude and that’s important. They realize it’s a first-year program and are putting their effort into becoming a good program.”
Ishman has three seniors, three juniors, three sophomores and four freshmen making up the roster, a nice balance in age with a variance of experience from the feeder system.
“We have some girls with not much experience playing, but they’re willing to work and have made significant improvements so far,” said Ishman.
Pitching is the significant starting point for any program and Ishman says he’ll be using up to five arms, with sophomore Sierra Salvo, freshmen Kira Marsh and Kiera Zitzman and Morgan Cumberland, and senior Frankee Remmick.
“As of right now, we’re just going to take it game by game and we’re probably going to have a quick hook because we want to get them in as much as possible,” said Ishman, who added that Marsh and Salvo probably are his top two pitchers going into the season.
From there, it depends on who’s pitching on placing the rest of the defense. Remmick likely lands at second base with Marsh at third. Salvo could be either at shortstop or second with Zitzman in left field or second base. Cumberland, a lefty, will see time at shortstop.
Senior Cassandra Best likely starts at catcher with junior Jada Zitzman backing her up or playing first base. Sophomore Drew Yoder anchors the outfield in center with junior Bella Murphy in right field.
However, Ishman has plenty to work with from there with senior Megan Sharrar, junior Vanessa Reddick, sophomore Chloe Wiant and freshman Carissa Rodgers vying for playing time in the outfield as well as other spots.
It’s a group of 13 Ishman feels is ready for the first-year challenge.
“The KSAC is in pretty good shape with some of the teams and someone told me that his is probably the worst possible time to come into the league because it’s so strong and I can see that but the kids are ready to accept the challenge,” Ishman said. “It’s a first-year program and with the size of our school, we’re not going to go out and be Western PA champs or anything. We want to see improvement through the season and with the number of kids coming back you’d want to see that.”
The rest of Ishman’s coaching staff includes Nicole Salvo, Allyson Kepple and Heather Clover.
ROSTER
Seniors: Frankee Remmick, Cassandra Best, Megan Sharrar.
Juniors: Jada Zitzman, Bella Murphy, Vanessa Reddick.
Sophomores: Sierra Salvo, Drew Yoder, Chloe Wiant.
Freshmen: Kira Marsh, Kiera Zitzman, Morgan Cumberland, Carissa Rodgers.
SCHEDULE
March
26-at Moniteau, ppd. to April 14
April
5-at Karns City
6-Redbank Valley
9-at A-C Valley
11-Keystone
13-at DuBois CC, 3:30 p.m.
14-at Moniteau
16-at C-L, 3:30 p.m.
20-Forest Area
26-Clarion
30-at Cranberry
May
2-Moniteau
7-at Redbank Valley
9-Karns City
10-A-C Valley
14-at Keystone
16-at Forest Area, Tionesta
Games start at 3:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.