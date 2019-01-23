The Clarion-Limestone football era is over. Last week, both school boards at C-L and Clarion approved the move to combine programs starting this fall.
The important items:
— They’ll fly under the Clarion Bobcats flag for now with that perhaps changing for the next cycle starting in the fall of 2020.
— The combined program will play Clarion’s schedule in the Large School Division this fall, leaving one less team now in the Small School South. That’s now 10 teams in the two small divisions.
— Even with the addition of C-L’s to Clarion/North Clarion classification number, the program remains Class 2A. Had the numbers gone above the Class 3A threshold, the move wouldn’t have been permitted by the PIAA.
— Home games could be played at either Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium where the Bobcats have played for the past 14 seasons or at the C-L Complex. Those details haven’t been finalized as well.
— Coaching staffs for the varsity, junior varsity and junior high programs will be a combination of all schools in the co-operative, of course. And it’s very likely that longtime Bobcats coach Larry Wiser and Lions head coach Dave Eggleton will be involved.
One week after both boards approved, Eggleton is happy where it’s all landed.
“Honestly, it was more a feeling of relief when it finally went through,” he said Monday night. “We started it last year, hit a dead end and obviously we had a great season, but people saw what injuries did to the team. Next year was going to be worse with numbers and less experienced. I was worried for my guys.
“The last thing I wanted to see was to not have football at C-L , seven not playing football their senior year because we don’t have enough to fill a team or finish season. That was very likely next year. With the experience we’ve had, at best the top number was 17 guys and that’s if we retained including junior high kids if all moved up. It was going to a tough situation.”
Now it’s a program that combines a strong core at Clarion with the Lions who were returning two all-state performers in seniors Austin Newcomb and Ben Smith. The early buzz is obvious and the new Bobcats certainly have a good outlook for next year and beyond.
“Guys are excited. Coach Wiser and I are excited to get working on it. Other coaches are and the kids are already making plans to go to Clarion University and throw the football around,” Eggleton said. “I think the excitement will build not only with the kids and schools, but the whole community. For the most part, we share a community with the two school districts. If you go to C-L, you’re shopping or going to church or working in Clarion. We really share one community so we’ll see overwhelming support, I think.”
So in the end, the Lions walk away with 227 wins and three ties eight ties in 469 games in 48 seasons starting way back in 1971. Coincidentally, it was 50 years ago last fall when the formal push to start the C-L football program began.
The first two varsity seasons under coach Ed Williams were 0-4 and 0-7-2 seasons in 1971 and 1972. Clyde Conti then landed at C-L and formed the foundation of success, coaching the Lions for 22 seasons over two tenures.
Conti coached the Lions to their first-ever win in his fourth game 1973. Amazingly, he and the Lions claimed the Little 12 Conference title 15 games later when they shut out East Brady 24-0 in the 1974 conference championship game, avenging a 14-8 regular-season loss. Conti earned conference coach of the year honor while his star player Jay Shofestall was back of the year.
In 1975, the Lions went 7-2, one of their wins a 12-10 victory over East Brady who was led by a sophomore quarterback named Jim Kelly, the future Pro Football Hall of Famer.
Then in 1976, the Lions led by star tailback Bobby Smith tied Kelly’s Bulldogs 13-13 in the conference final after losing 35-0 to the Bulldogs during the regular season. In Kelly’s autobiography “Armed and Dangerous,” Kelly referenced the tie with the Lions has his most humbling experience in high school.
Three years later, the Lions failed to finish the 1979 schedule due to lack of players and Conti stepped down. Jim Williamson coached the Lions from 1980 through 1986 before Conti returned to coach the next 15 seasons.
During that run, the Lions won District 9 Class 1A titles in 1990 and 1993, and KSAC titles in 1991, 1992 and 1993 while losing in the district final in 1991, 1992 and 1998.
The Lions’ next run of dominance started in 2002 when they started a three-year run of KSAC titles along with back-to-back district titles in 2002 and 2003. They beat West Middlesex in the opening round of the state playoffs both years.
Eggleton played on both of those title teams, the first under head coach John Kundick and then Todd Smith, who was on Eggleton’s staff the past couple seasons.
The Lions went 10 seasons without a winning record until 2016 when Eggleton’s Lions went 8-3 in his fourth season. They won playoff games in 2016 and last fall when Coudersport ended the Lions’ season in the Class 1A semifinals. The Lions finished without their star running back Austin Newcomb, who was sidelined with a hip injury.
“Going into playoffs, I felt we were the best team in Class A when we were healthy, but when (Austin got hurt), I kept looking and thinking he’d run out there. But when he came out with coat on, I knew he was done,” Eggleton said. “Then it was could we survive and hold on and we had kids out of position and different formations.
So it’s on to the newest co-operative in District 9, a potential dominating one in an ever-changing football landscape.
“On both sides of this, at Clarion and C-L, I can’t say enough how well both came together, school boards and administrators coming together, level heads prevailing and doing the best for the kids rather than a pride thing,” Eggleton said. “It could have really been easy for either side to dig their feet in ground and say it had to be a certain way, but both sides were more than willing to do what was best for the kids.”
