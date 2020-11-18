NEW BETHLEHEM — Last Tuesday’s win over District 5 champion Chestnut Ridge yielded Redbank Valley its first-ever PIAA playoff victory.
Lady Bulldogs improved to 21-1 and ran their winning streak to 20 games with a four-set 28-26, 22-25, 25-20, 25-21 triumph to get their shot at North Catholic.
There hadn’t been a D9 Class AA team make the PIAA quarters since Kane in 1998. And not D9 team has reached the semifinals since state runner-up Kane did it in 1988.
And before the Chestnut Ridge in their first four trips to states, the Lady Bulldogs were 1-12 in sets in state matchups.
“We’ve been in the states five times and this is our first win, but I didn’t know it’s been that long for Class AA,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Matt Darr said. “It really says a lot, I think, not only for our district but really the KSAC in general. Clarion has been strong for years, but us and Keystone and there’s a lot of really good teams in the KSAC. So that really proved it tonight that I think we can play with some of the better districts in the state.”
While the Lady Bulldogs had to deal with Chestnut Ridge’s outstanding sophomore middle hitter Belle Bosch, who had 19 kills and six blocks, they had plenty of ammunition to fire from senior outside hitter Montana Hetrick who blasted her way to 28 kills. Sophomore outside hitter Alivia Huffman added a solid 16 kills.
“Our middles struggled tonight but a lot of that was (Bosch) and she’s the real deal,” Darr said. “So she gave us fits, so we had to go outside, outside mostly. But for someone to have 28 kills in a four-set match, that’s pretty impressive.”
Also for the Lady Bulldogs, Ryley Pago and Brianna Minich each finished with five kills with Pago and Minich contributing three and two blocks apiece. Brooke Holben ran the offense with 51 assists while Brynn and Caylen Rearick finished with 25 and 16 digs respectively. Karlee Shoemaker finished with 10 digs.
The first set proved to be a big one for the Lady Bulldogs, who fought off three set points at 24-23, 25-24 and 26-25 for the 28-26 win.
The Lions rallied for a 25-22 win in the second set to knot things up. Bosch had four blocks and two kills in the set. After a 22-22 tie, three straight Lady Bulldogs hitting errors clinched the win for Chestnut Ridge.
Hitting errors were a factor on both sides. Both teams didn’t hit it that well from the service line with nine errors apiece.
The Lions were the first team to 20 in the third set but couldn’t close things out as the Lady Bulldogs closed on a 6-0 run with Huffman taking care of five of those points with kills for the 25-20 win.
Then in the fourth, Redbank Valley jumped out to a 17-10 lead before the Lions got it back to 23-20. However, it wasn’t enough and another Huffman kill finished it off at 25-21.