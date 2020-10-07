BROOKVILLE — Braylon Wagner’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Broc Monrean and then two-point conversion pass to Jaxon Huffman late in the fourth quarter was the difference in the Redbank Valley junior high football team’s 28-26 win at Brookville last Wednesday.
Wagner completed 19 of 32 passes for 247 yards and four TDs, two of them to Drew Byers who caught eight passes for 94 yards. Rylan Rupp added four catches for 76 yards and a TD. Carsen Gould had three catches for 43 yards.
The Bulldogs went up 12-0 early, taking advantage of two Brookville turnovers and turning them into touchdowns. The Bulldogs also notched a safety to go up 14-6 before the Raiders cut it to 14-12 by halftime.
The Raiders went up 26-20 with 5:56 left before the Bulldogs started their game-winning drive.
Defensively, the Bulldogs got eight tackles from Ayden Adams with Monrean and Huffman finishing with six and five stops respectively. Huffman had two interceptions while Rylan Rupp and Wagner also picked off passes.
The Bulldogs sealed the win late when Adams tipped a deep pass and the ball was intercepted by Rupp.
Redbank Valley (2-1) heads to Karns City Wednesday before next Wednesday’s game at Clarion.