To say East Brady’s Jim Kelly has been through a lot lately would be a total understatement, of course.
The Hall of Famer has been battling cancer in his jaw and just had a third surgery in June. In a column written earlier this week by the Post-Gazette’s Gene Collier, his younger brother Dan outlined what doctors did at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City.
“He had part of his fibula taken out and they re-created his jaw, and then they took the tissue from his calf muscle and recreated the roof of his mouth,” Dan told Collier.
You can find Collier’s story on the post-gazette’s web site.
Wednesday night, Kelly is accepting the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at the ESPYs in Los Angeles.
You might want to watch it. Or record it. Then watch it again.
Kelly’s athletic heroics are only a small percentage of what he’s accomplished as a person in other areas away from the athletic field.
Around here, most of us pretty much know all of that. Some may be able to recite his statistics and records on the football field as well.
But watching one of our Western Pennsylvania heroes be honored — Kelly jokingly referred to the irony of suffering through cancer got him this award — will be no doubt a special moment to the Kelly family and those who have rooted and prayed for him his entire life.
Grab some tissues.
ONLY IN HOLLYWOOD — Sunday Night, the MLB Network debuted its documentary on the unlikely World Series title run by the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Yes, the Kirk Gibson homer year.
I remember where I was at the time. It was a Saturday night in October. I was home from Grove City College near the beginning of my sophomore year and I was laying on the couch watching the underdog Dodgers take on the mighty Oakland Athletics.
Gibson’s homer in the bottom of the ninth inning capped an amazing 5-4 win. Gibson couldn’t run and he stuck his bat out and seemingly steered his homer over the right-field fence against nearly unhittable closer Dennis Ecklersley.
I remember jumping up, feeling chills and being absolutely stunned that Gibson managed to do what he did. It remains the No. 1 shock I’ve gotten watching a live sports event.
In the documentary, Gibson turns out to be everything I thought he was. A winner. A leader and someone who elevated those around him.
That Dodgers team needed it. Colorful manager Tommy LaSorda did his part, but it took Gibson coming into the franchise and changing the culture. Right off the bat, that was the case and that Dodgers team had no business beating the mighty A’s.
It’s hard to imagine rooting for the Dodgers, but they were indeed the underdogs and it was a lot of fun seeing them beat the A’s in five games.
No question, I rooted for the Dodgers to beat the New York Mets in the National League Championship series. The Mets were in the up-and-coming Pittsburgh Pirates’ division back then and they were hated.
On June 27, I was at Three Rivers Stadium when a Pirates 2-1 win got them within 3 1/2 games of the Mets. Leaving that game, the buzz felt like something different, like the Pirates were actually in a pennant race.
That’s as close as the Pirates got. The Mets won the next two games of the series and went on to win 100 games, with the Pirates finishing in second place 15 games back at 85-75. Two years later, the Pirates started a NL East three-peat run.
But the Dodgers did win 94 games and Gibson got a ton of credit for that run. He wound up winning the NL MVP Award after hitting 25 home runs and batting .290 with 31 stolen bases.
That was the year of the Orel Hershiser scoreless innings streak as well. Hershiser closed the regular season with 59 scoreless innings and wound up taking the NL Cy Young award after going 23-8 with a 2.26 ERA. In the postseason.
In the NLCS, Hershiser pitched in four of the seven games, went 1-0 and actually got a save on no day’s rest to help the Dodgers outlast the Mets in seven games. Then in the World Series, Hershiser went 2-0 and allowed just two runs in 18 innings against the A’s.
Gibson? He hit .154 in the NLCS, got hurt and didn’t expect to play at all in the World Series. Prior to Game 1, the documentary shows that Gibson told his wife she could stay home and watch on TV since he wasn’t going to play.
Well, he did and in his only at-bat of the Series, he hit one of the most famous home runs.
The documentary does a wonderful job telling the story. Hershiser is one of my favorite baseball players. He’s humble, very intelligent — read his section in George Will’s Men at Work book, awesome — and defers just about everything about the 1988 World Series title to Gibson.
“You changed our lives,” Hershiser tells Gibson at the beginning of this year as he goes to the mound at Dodger Stadium to throw out the first pitch on the 30th anniversary season of the Dodgers title.
Gibson changed Hershiser’s life, the guy who won the Cy Young and was unhittable, yet Hershiser, now a Dodgers announcer — and a very good one as well — couldn’t give Gibson enough credit for making that team better through his leadership in the locker room and on the field.
Gibson now deals with the early stages of Parkinson’s Disease. Up until recently, he was a manager for the Arizona Diamondbacks, but you can tell that he’s declining and that only made the documentary more emotional.
They had a camera on him prior to his first pitch on opening day. He had a bat in his hand, mimicking what his off-balance swing off an Eckersley back-door slider looked like back in October of 1988. “Let’s face it, I was just lucky,” he smiled at the camera.
That may have been lucky, but all the leadership stuff and helping make an otherwise very ordinary roster especially by World Series standards good enough to win it all.
Indeed, Kirk Gibson was everything I thought he was and the “Only in Hollywood” documentary on the MLB Network should be something every young athlete should watch.
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor of the Leader-Vindicator and Jeffersonian Democrat in Brookville. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com. Follow on twitter @TheSkinny1969.
