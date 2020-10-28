NEW BETHLEHEM — The Redbank Valley junior high football team outgunned visiting Brockway for a 38-30 win last Thursday.
The Bulldogs (4-2) hosted Punxsutawney Wednesday before closing out the season next Thursday at Moniteau.
Against the Rovers, quarterback Braylon Wagner threw for 220 yards and three touchdowns, connecting with Drew Byers for all three scores. Byers finished with 153 yards on four catches while running for 103 yards on just eight carries with two TDs.
Carsen Gould added a two-point conversion while Brock Monrean had three catches for 30 yards.
Defensively, the Bulldogs were led by Jaxon Huffman’s seven tackles. Wagner had five with Gould and Riley Byers each finishing with four.