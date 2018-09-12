NEW BETHLEHEM —The Redbank Valley junior high (7th-8th) football team dropped a 38-22 decision at home to Punxsutawney last Wednesday.
The Bulldogs take an 0-2 record into Thursday’s trip to Karns City starting at 6:30 p.m. Next Thursday, they host DuBois at 4 p.m.
Against Punxsutawney, Tate Minich, Cam Wagner and Aiden Ortz scored touchdowns for the Bulldogs. Tate Minich ran 69 yards, Wagner added a 5-yarder and Ortz returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown.
Wagner threw two-point conversion passes to Ortz and ran one in himself.
That trio along with Cole Bish, Carsen Rupp and Colton Shick led the defense with multiple tackles.
