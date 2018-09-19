KARNS CITY — The Redbank Valley Bulldogs junior high football team was edged at Karns City last Thursday, 20-18.
They took an 0-3 record into Thursday’s game at home against DuBois. Next Thursday, they visit Brookville.
Against the Gremlins, Cam Wagner ran and threw for touchdowns, connecting with Aiden Ortz, who finished with three receptions for 50 yards. Wagner completed 6 of 12 passes for 80 yards. Tate Minich ran for a touchdown.
Defensively, Minich led the way with six tackles while Colton Shick and Cole Bish each made four stops. Ortz added four tackles. Wagner, Carsen Rupp, Nolan Gardner and Wyatt Bussard each had two tackles.
